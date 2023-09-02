Frankie Dettori rides double in Hungary

Frankie Dettori treated his Hungarian fans to two of his famous flying dismounts after riding a big-race double at Kincsem Park on Saturday.

The track in Budapest was an unlikely stop on Dettori’s farewell tour ahead of his retirement at the end of the year, with the rider making the trip to Hungary for six rides. Some familiar names featured on his book of mounts, with four horses travelling from the UK for owner Fitri Hay and her husband Jim, whose connection with Hungarian minister of defence Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky – also a key figure on the Hungarian horse racing scene – led to Dettori’s first visit to the track in his final year. Teaming up with the Ian Williams-trained Silent Film for the first leg of his high-profile double in a local Group Two over a mile, Dettori was ideally placed on the heels of fellow Hay-owned runner Sceptic, who set sail for home under Rebeka Gonczi at the home turn. Silent Film was always travelling the better of the two though and when Dettori gave the signal, he pulled clear for a cosy success.