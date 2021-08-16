Real World takes another step up the ladder this weekend into a Group Two, where he will meet last year’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner The Revenant, but one Italian has been replaced by another.

The Italian retained the ride in Listed company next time out, when Real World once again impressed, and was still on board when Bin Suroor upped him to Group Three company at York in the Strensall Stakes.

Ghiani has struck up a great relationship with the rapidly-improving Real World, winning the Royal Hunt Cup on the four-year-old.

Bin Suroor said: “Frankie is a champion, he knows the track really well at Longchamp.

“He has had many winners there, all the big races, he knows how to ride there so he will ride the horse this weekend.”

While Bin Suroor could not be happier with Real World going into the race, he does have one concern.

“We just don’t want the ground to go too soft for him,” he said.

“At least the race is on Saturday, it should be better ground then than Sunday.”

