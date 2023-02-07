Frankie Dettori will look to Country Grammer to go one better than last year and give him a first Saudi Cup victory as his valedictory lap begins in earnest later this month.

Dettori intends to retire at the end of the 2023 campaign and he decided to revisit his youth over the winter months, heading back to America to ride at Santa Anita, the track upon which he honed his craft as a young man. The decision has allowed him to renew his association with the Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer well ahead of his Riyadh assignment, with the pair teaming up to win the Grade Two San Antonio Stakes on Boxing Day – Dettori’s first day at the track. He said: “It took me by surprise, the first day I came here to ride he was one of my first runners, the pressure was on. Boxing day there were 40,000 people here and he was a big favourite, so of course I wanted the horse to win and he won in style. I was super pleased with him and he still retains all the ability he had last year, it was a good start to the season.

“Bob made it very clear to me that the Saudi Cup was going to be the next target, that’s why he didn’t run in the Pegasus, so touch wood, it’s all systems go at the moment for Saudi.” Dettori had teamed up with Country Grammer only once previously, when creating a minor surprise in landing the Dubai World Cup last March after finishing second in the Saudi Cup under Flavien Prat. Country Grammer finished second in each of his three starts after returning to America, most notably being thrashed 19 lengths by Flightline in the Pacific Classic, but Dettori feels that consistency is one of the horse’s strongest traits. He said: “When I text Bob Baffert after Flightline beat him 19 lengths, I said ‘well that was a good run’ and he said to me that Country Grammer thought he’d won because he never saw Flightline! “In fairness, he’s a super consistent horse, he’s unfazed by anything, he’s solid. He was second last year in the Saudi Cup and won the Dubai World Cup – he had a good season. (Owner) Amr Zedan is from Saudi and that was always the aim, to go back to the Saudi Cup. “He’s very straightforward, I think the way the season went last year, it just showed that he’s very versatile and can perform in other countries. He’s very solid and I’m very pleased to be able to ride him. “We still have a couple of weeks left, so I hope the horse ships to Saudi in one piece and when you have a five-year-old, you can be confident that travelling is not going to be an issue. He’s going to bring his A-game and he’s going to be a tough cookie.”