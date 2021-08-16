Frankie Dettori has promised readers a telling insight into his personal life as well as his illustrious riding career following the publication of his autobiography ‘Leap of Faith’.

It has been 16 years since the Italian released ‘Frankie: The Autobiography’ and by his own admission, the intervening period has been a rollercoaster ride – both on and off the track. Dettori said: “To be honest I didn’t really have any intentions of writing another book, but everybody was asking me to do one and a lot has happened since 2005. “I decided to go ahead and do it, especially as during the pandemic I had a lot of time on my hands. “It was quite fun and cringeworthy at the same time, looking back at all things that have happened to me over the last 17 years – it’s quite mad really.”

In his book, the most famous man in British racing covers it all – from finally breaking his Derby duck aboard Authorized to the well-publicised drugs ban which threatened to derail everything. In a real-life story of brilliant highs and troubling lows, Dettori tells an intimate tale that charts the rise, the fall and the comeback of a proud family man and riding genius. “I didn’t want to write a book about how many winners I’ve ridden and all that stuff. There’s more to it than that,” he continued. “It’s more about the events of my life in these last few years. I wanted to share it with the people. “It’s been a colourful life. I’ve had some ups and some downs and it’s all there. “It’s an entertaining read.”

