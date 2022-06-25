Sporting Life
Frankie Dettori - another high-profile Derby ride
Dettori: No thoughts of retirement

Frankie Dettori: I'm not stopping after Gosden 'sabbatical'

By Sporting Life
13:38 · SAT June 25, 2022

Frankie Dettori says he intends to keep riding this year and all of next year following the news of his 'sabbatical' from his working relationship with John & Thady Gosden.

In a statement released on Friday evening, Gosden senior confirmed he and Dettori had met at his Clarehaven base earlier in the day.

Gosden said: “Following speculation in the press, Frankie and I have amicably decided to take a sabbatical from the trainer/jockey relationship but we remain the closest of friends and colleagues."

Dettori responded by telling Racing TV at Newmarket on Saturday that he has no intention of retiring just yet and that if racing fans don't see him in the UK for a few weeks it's because he's riding abroad.

Don't miss Graham Cunningham's take on 'Frexit'

Dettori said: “Me and John had a meeting yesterday and we decided to give each other a break, or a sabbatical, and that’s it really.

“We’re still good friends, what John has done for me in the past I’ll forever be grateful, but at the moment it’s better for the both of us to have a break.

“The meeting I had between me and John is between me and him, I’m not going to go into details, it’s not fair for the pair of us.

“I’m definitely going to do this year and next year. I’m riding in Istanbul tomorrow (Sunday) in the Derby, I’m at the German Derby next week, I’ve a couple of weekends at Belmont and Saratoga.

“I’m pretty busy the next month, so if you don’t see me ride domestically it’s not because I gave up it’s because I’m abroad.

“I’m intending to ride this year and all of next year. It’s a new start and we’ll take it a step at a time, I’m not stopping. I’ll be back King George weekend and then on to Goodwood.”

