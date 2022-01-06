In recent years Dettori built up a magnificent partnership with the John Gosden-trained, Abdullah-owned Enable – winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe twice, the Breeders’ Cup Turf, three King Georges, the Oaks and Irish Oaks.

King Abdulaziz Racecourse will stage the Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup in which Dettori rides Recovery Run, formerly trained by Andrew Balding and now with Bahrain-based Allan Smith.

Dettori said: “Prince Khalid did amazing things for the sport of horse racing and it’s a pleasure to ride in the race named in his honour.

“He will never be forgotten, and I’ll be forever grateful for all the opportunities I was given to ride for him, not least Enable who gave us all such incredible memories.