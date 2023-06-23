Sporting Life
The famous Dettori flying dismount after Thursday's Gold Cup
The famous Dettori flying dismount after Thursday's Gold Cup

Frankie Dettori confirms appeal against nine-day Ascot ban

By Sporting Life
11:58 · FRI June 23, 2023

Frankie Dettori has lodged an appeal against the nine-day suspension he incurred on the first day of Royal Ascot.

Dettori partnered Saga, who is owned by the King and Queen, for John and Thady Gosden in the Wolferton Stakes but was found guilty of careless riding after the stewards judged him to have allowed his mount to shift across the track, causing interference to other runners in the process.

The suspension is due to run from July 4-12, which would rule him out of riding Emily Upjohn in the Eclipse on July 8, and Dettori and his legal team have decided there are grounds to appeal the decision of the stewards on the day.

“I put my appeal in yesterday, so it’s fingers crossed,” Dettori told talkSPORT.

“I spoke to my lawyers and they told me to appeal.”

After a disappointing first day, Dettori subsequently won Wednesday’s Queen’s Vase on Gregory before claiming a ninth Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami to the delight of the crowd on Thursday.

With him still riding at the top of his game, it has led to calls for him to delay his retirement, but so far he insists his last day riding in the UK will be Champions Day at Ascot.

“Every day I get asked. At the moment I’m retiring – October 21 (in England) and then abroad. I’m sticking to it,” he said.

“Yesterday was unbelievable, the reception that I got. I just have to say thanks for all the support over the years and let’s carry it on over another two days and have some fun.”

