Sporting Index ambassador Frankie Dettori provides a guide to his rides at this year's Breeders' Cup including the thriving Kinross.

Travelling from Melbourne to Lexington is a long, long journey! It took about 35 hours and I’m pretty tired, but I’ve done it before and, thankfully, when the adrenaline gets going, you’re fine. I love the Breeders’ Cup. I’ve been coming here since the nineties and have made so many amazing memories down the years. I’ve got a good book of rides again this year, with a nice mix of European and North American horses, so hopefully we can get another one on the board.

Persian Force (Fri, 7:00pm) He’s blessed with lots of speed, there’s no doubt about that, and he’s a very honest horse. I rode him two starts back in the Prix Morny, and he came very close, and went on to run a solid third in the Middle Park. It’s high-class form and he’s super consistent, having never been out of the first three, so he’ll hopefully be in the mix again. The fillies occupy the top of the betting, and The Platinum Queen in particular has to be respected, but she’s been drawn in 12 so that’s not ideal. Last Call (Fri, 8:20pm) She’s won the Grade 1 Natalma Stakes last time out, but it’s hard to know how strong that Canadian form is against the top Europeans like Meditate. Campanelle (Sat, 4:29pm) We go way back! I love this filly and it feels like meeting up with an old friend again that you haven’t seen in a while. I first rode her as a two-year-old at Royal Ascot when winning the Queen Mary in 2020 and she’s been brilliant ever since. Last year we tried the Mile, and she ran a cracker but just didn’t quite see out the closing stages, and has since won three times back over sprint distances. She’s high-class, has been nicely drawn in stall four, and if she brings her A-game then we could go close, but Golden Pal will be hard to beat.

Moira (Sat, 5:50pm) She won one of Canada’s top races, the Queen’s Plate, by seven lengths, and then finished second in the EP Taylor but was disqualified. She’s looked top class on the all weather so far and is interesting stepping onto the turf, so fingers crossed. Kinross (Sat, 7:20pm) He’s in the form of his life and deserves to take his chance. He’s taking his racing really well and seems to getting better with every run. Obviously, seven furlongs looks like his optimum trip and he’s a horse with a lot of speed and gears, but Keeneland is sharp and it’s not going to be like running a stiff mile in the UK. We’ve been given the widest draw in stall 13, which makes things tricky, but we’ve just got to accept that and get on with it. We’ll probably have to giveaway the first bend, and then I’ll just have to improvise. He showed at Goodwood in the Lennox Stakes that he can sit off a good pace and get competitive at the finish, so fingers crossed.

Mishriff (Sat, 8:40pm) I’m delighted to be back on Mishriff, and especially here at the Breeders’ Cup. I rode him at the track on Thursday morning and he feels in good order. I’ve always said to John [Gosden] that I’d love to ride him at a Breeders’ Cup around three turns. He doesn’t quite get 1m4f in the UK, but on a Flat track with three bends it’s tailormade for him. I’ve not ridden him on the track in over two years, but since then he’s won four Group 1s over different distances and surfaces, and he’s proved he’s one of the best about. He’s won all across the world, is the UK’s highest earning horse of all-time, and this would be the perfect swansong. He’s yet to get his head in front this season, but has run some big races in defeat, and John is the best at getting them ready for the big day, so I expect Mishriff will be in top order. Unlike some of these, he’s used to travelling too and is a horse that takes it all in his stride.

American Winter... There had been a lot of interest for me to go and ride in California this winter, and after thinking it through I decided to go for it. Ron Anderson has luckily put me on his books so hopefully I’ll get plenty of nice rides. I’m going to be there for the start of it all on Boxing Day at Santa Anita, so it means missing Christmas at home, but the kids are all grown up now – all they want is the presents! The plan at the moment is to ride there until early March, taking in the Pegasus, but also hopefully travelling to Dubai and Saudi in between, and then who knows? If I land a very nice three-year-old for the Kentucky Derby, I might have to stay out here a bit longer!