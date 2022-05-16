The popular Italian famously won the Derby at the 15th attempt on board Authorized in 2007 and doubled his tally with Golden Horn in 2015.

Gavin Ryan, champion apprentice in Ireland in 2020, has been on board Piz Badile for each of his three starts to date, but will be replaced by Dettori on June 4.

The Ulysses colt has been kept fresh for the premier Classic since winning the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown in early April, with trainer Donnacha O’Brien ultimately deciding against a return to the Foxrock venue for the Derby Trial won by Stone Age.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to Piz Badile’s owners the Niarchos Family, said: “Frankie is going to ride at Epsom.

“The horse is in good form. We’ve got another just under three weeks to go, so hopefully he stays in good form between now and then.

“I think Donnacha is very happy with his horse and the decision was made not to go to the Derrinstown (Derby Trial), which would have been the horse’s third trip to Leopardstown.

“I’m in regular contact with Donnacha and he’s delighted with his horse. They all need luck in running and we’ll go from there.”

