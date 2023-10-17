Frankie Dettori Ascot Saturday: QIPCO British Champions Day rides assessed

David Ord assesses Frankie Dettori's five booked rides for Ascot on Saturday but the famous five could become a fab four.

1.15 TRAWLERMAN - QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup

Timeform weight-adjusted rating 122 (top-rated Kyprios 136 )

Top price: 16/1 A final day ride in the Godolphin silks aboard a horse who has won both his starts this year. He has beaten a combined total of five horses by 31 lengths and more in those outings at Salisbury and Newmarket so his confidence should be sky-high. His form needs to be too on Saturday, though. He has a stone to find with Kyprios if that rival is anywhere near his Timeform peak and the Italian has stronger chances later on the card. 1.50 KINROSS - QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes

Timeform weight-adjusted rating 131 (top-rated Shaquille 132)

Top price: 9/4 An old favourite and last year’s winner. He ticks a lot of boxes, the forecast rain, even at it’s most extreme, is not a cause for concern and he was carried out on his shield when beaten in the Foret last time. Rock-solid. As rock-solid as they come.

2.25 FREE WIND - QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes

Timeforn weight-adjusted rating 127 (top-rated Via Sistina 128)

Top price: 7/2 She was Frankie’s final Arc ride – well of his European-based career – a couple of weeks ago and was given a considerate time of it when her chance had gone. No doubt her rider had an eye on this contest. It isn't as deep as an Arc and that's in her favour but if the ground gets so deep you need an Arc to get home, well that wouldn't be. 3.05 INSPIRAL - Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO)

Timeform weight-adjusted rating 136 (top-rated by one pound)

Top price: 12/1 Another last-day (full-time British-based rider last day) A Lister. Or would be if she runs. It's either Ascot or California for her this autumn and the betting suggests she may fancy the sunshine and bright lights of Hollywood - or at least connections do. The four-year-old gave our man a final Group One winner at Newmarket when winning the Sun Chariot a fortnight ago. She was a beaten favourite in this last year and will need to be at her very best if the likes of Paddington, Nashwa and Tahiyra bring their A Game. And she turns up.

A big spare ride - King Of Steel