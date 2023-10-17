Frankie Dettori Ascot Saturday: Jockey so close to winning first two races

Frankie Dettori came agonisingly close to winning the first two races on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.
The jockey recently announced he had shelved his retirement plan but instead would be moving to America to ride full-time in California this winter.
Today is still his final meeting in the UK and he made the perfect start as Trawlerman (9/1) wore down Kyprios to win the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.
He was Dettori’s biggest-priced ride on the card, Kinross the shortest, and when he passed Art Power inside the final furlong of the Sprint, the 5/4 favourite looked all set to add further momentum to the rider’s final day.
However his rival, an unconsidered 40/1 outsider in the betting, battled back tenaciously in the dying strides to get back up and win by a neck.
Free Wind was his third ride but she could never land a blow in the Fillies & Mares Stakes, eventually finishing fifth behind 22/1 winner Poptronic.
Chaldean was next but he was eased down to finish a distant last behind runaway winner Big Rock in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
Dettori’s remaining mounts are:
And we sign off – with our man deciding to sit out the Balmoral and beat the traffic - with a spare ride – and potentially one of the spare rides of the season. He’s on a “monster”, a colt who looked for a stride or three like winning the Derby in June and who having routed his field in the King Edward VII, emerged with plenty of credit when third in the King George here in mid-summer.
Things didn't fall his way in the Irish Champion last time, he was caught too far back, and is a fascinating contender.
It won't be easy. There’s rising French star Horizon Dore, last year’s winner Bay Bridge and the strong-travelling Via Sistina who will relish conditions so it’s a proper Group One. But King Of Steel is a proper Group One horse. The fairytale farewell? It's distinctly possible.
