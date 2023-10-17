Frankie Dettori Ascot Saturday: Jockey so close to winning first two races

The jockey recently announced he had shelved his retirement plan but instead would be moving to America to ride full-time in California this winter.

Today is still his final meeting in the UK and he made the perfect start as Trawlerman (9/1) wore down Kyprios to win the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

He was Dettori’s biggest-priced ride on the card, Kinross the shortest, and when he passed Art Power inside the final furlong of the Sprint, the 5/4 favourite looked all set to add further momentum to the rider’s final day.

However his rival, an unconsidered 40/1 outsider in the betting, battled back tenaciously in the dying strides to get back up and win by a neck.

Free Wind was his third ride but she could never land a blow in the Fillies & Mares Stakes, eventually finishing fifth behind 22/1 winner Poptronic.

Chaldean was next but he was eased down to finish a distant last behind runaway winner Big Rock in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Dettori’s remaining mounts are: