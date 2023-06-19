David Ord is our man at Ascot and on 'Dettori watch'. Here he and his crown ratings look at the jockey's Wednesday rides.

Crown ratings explained 👑👑👑👑👑 - Winner 👑👑👑👑 - First or second 👑👑👑 - Chance of being placed 👑👑 - Needs the Dettori magic 👑 - Still time for a new agent, Frankie

3.05 - TAMARANA

Got a terrific ride from our man to win at Kempton last time and while up five pounds should still be competitive. This is open but she has an obvious chance although there'll be no easy lead this time as six or seven others will be keen to get on with it too. Verdict: 👑👑

3.40 - PROSPERPOUS VOYAGE

Here's a big chance - nay a winner - for our man. Successful in the Falmouth last season, she was back on track in the Princess Elizabeth at Epsom last time. Even a repeat of that performance could suffice here; the Falmouth form definitely would. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑👑

5.00 - REACH FOR THE MOON

A one-time Classic hope for the late Queen Elizabeth II, he's theoretically in calmer waters now although there's nothing calm about the Royal Hunt Cup. Maybe, in the words of the great Gary Barlow, it can relight his fire but others look better handicapped - and more progressive. Verdict: 👑👑

5.35 - GREGORY

Unraced at two, he's quickly making up for lost time and is two from two at three. The way he came clear to win a Listed race at Goodwood last time marked him out as an exciting staying prospect and having changed hands for what's sure not to be a small amount of money, he can continue his rise by landing this. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑👑