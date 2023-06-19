David Ord is our man at Ascot and on 'Dettori watch'. Here he and his crown ratings look at the jockey's Thursday rides.

THURSDAY

Crown ratings explained 👑👑👑👑👑 - Winner 👑👑👑👑 - First or second 👑👑👑 - Chance of being placed 👑👑 - Needs the Dettori magic 👑 - Still time for a new agent, Frankie

2.30 - NO MAY METS

Any Gulfstream experts out there? No, me neither. He looked good when sauntering to victory on debut there but it's a guess - and in recent years taking on the American speedsters has been the percentage call. Verdict: 👑👑

3.05 BURGLAR

Two out of three ain't bad for Meatloaf or this progressive colt who won on handicap debut at Redcar last time. He's bred to thrive going up to a mile-and-a-half in this and has a chance - potentially a big one too. Verdict: 👑👑👑

3.40 BLUESTOCKING

Highly-regarded and there was a lot to like about her reappearance second to the reopposing Warm Heart at Newbury. There could be bundles more to come on only her third career start and she might just cause Al Asifah a problem or two. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑

4.20 COURAGE MON AMI

He's unbeaten in three starts and a stayer potentially going places, but this is a big leap from a Goodwood handicap to take on some proven top-flight performers. He might be up to it - but it would need a mighty performance to prove it at the first attempt. Verdict: 👑👑

5.00 QUANTUM IMPACT

He knows how to win, horse and jockey, and he's tough. Look, this is competitive and he might be more of a known quantity than most but his attitude and running style will mean he's in the thick of things. Verdict: 👑👑👑

5.35 EPICETUS

Fifth in both the Dante and the Prix du Jockey Club, that's probably his level. It means he's one of the leading form players here but vulnerable to improvers. And there a few of those in here. Verdict: 👑👑👑

6.10 UNFORGOTTEN

Very low mileage for one of his age and proved he can handle the turf with a good run at Newbury last time. Just the sort to win a big handicap. And this is a big handicap. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑