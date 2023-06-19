Frankie Dettori Ascot: Preview and tips for day four rides

David Ord is our man at Ascot and on 'Dettori watch' - here he and his crown ratings look at the jockey's Friday rides.

THURSDAY

Crown ratings explained 👑👑👑👑👑 - Winner 👑👑👑👑 - First or second 👑👑👑 - Chance of being placed 👑👑 - Needs the Dettori magic 👑 - Still time for a new agent, Frankie

5.35 EPICTETUS

Fifth in both the Dante and the Prix du Jockey Club, that's probably his level. It means he's one of the leading form players here but vulnerable to improvers. And there a few of those in here. Verdict: 👑👑👑

6.10 UNFORGOTTEN

Very low mileage for one of his age and proved he can handle the turf with a good run at Newbury last time. Just the sort to win a big handicap. And this is a big handicap. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑

FRIDAY

2.30 PORTA FORTUNA

A huge field of unknown quantities but Frankie is one of the more proven, a two-time winner who showed a really smart turn of foot to beat Navassa Island in a Group Three at Naas last time. That change of gear makes her a player here. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑

3.05 LEZOO

These two know each other well and there’s no doubt Lezoo didn’t get home in the 1000 Guineas last time. She’s a sprinter and gets the chance to be that here but the problem is there’s a host of exciting colts in against her. She can be competitive though. Verdict: 👑👑👑

5.00 COPPICE

She’s been favourite on all three starts and has won two of them, the one defeat coming when blowing out on in the Nell Gwyn when seemingly ill-at-ease on the track. Impressive at Newcastle last time, as she should have been, and 97 looks a fair opening mark. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑

5.35 ARREST

Sent off favourite for the Derby but seemed to be unsuited by the demands of Epsom and the quickest ground he’d encountered. Unless the Met Office have had another off-day the surface will again be question – as will the need to reverse Classic form with several of these. Verdict: 👑👑👑

SATURDAY

3.05 COVEY And now the end is near... but Covey has a chance. He’s well-bred, progressive and while he meets a lot of similar types in this, there was something about the way he dominated a warm handicap at Haydock last time that screamed Jersey Stakes. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑

3.40 KINROSS Finished 2022 with aplomb, winning the Park Stakes, Prix de La Foret and QIPCO Champions Sprint before looking unlucky when third in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. He’s gone well fresh in the past so the fact he’s making his reappearance isn’t a worry – but some crackerjack overseas sprinters on quick ground might be. Verdict: 👑👑👑

4.20 FREE WIND She’s won her last four, three of which have been Group Twos, and her reappearance defeat of Rogue Millennium in the Middleton Stakes received a hefty boost in the week. She’s a player in this – a big one – but needs to find a little more if Hukum is at the top of his game. Verdict: 👑👑👑👑

5.00 MUMS TIPPLE A very capable sort on his day who stays further than this which can he handy but he has no secrets from the assessor and on balance might need a final sprinkling of Dettori magic dust to win a Wokingham. Verdict: 👑👑

5.35 KNOCKBREX So it comes down to Charlie Johnston’s charge to bring down the curtain on one of the great Royal Ascot careers. He has a chance too, running a cracker form a wide draw when fourth to Chesspiece at York last time having previously chased home subsequent Queen’s Vase winner Gregory at Haydock. He couldn’t, could he? Verdict: 👑👑👑👑