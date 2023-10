Frankie Dettori appearance at Royal Ascot next year would not surprise Gosden

John Gosden admits he has already teased Frankie Dettori about the prospect of him returning to Britain for Royal Ascot next summer.

Dettori enjoyed a memorable farewell to European racing when partnering Trawlerman and King Of Steel to victory on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot. He will now head off to the Breeders’ Cup, the Melbourne Cup and Hong Kong’s international meeting before setting up camp in California on a full-time basis. However, Gosden feels there will be a clear pathway leading the Italian legend towards being back at Ascot for the Royal meeting in 2024. Speaking on Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday programme, the trainer said: “It’s very clear to me. I teased him, I said I know what’s going to happen. “You’re going to ride in California, you’ll ride all the Middle East festivals – Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi, Dubai – that gets you to the end of March. You try to find a Kentucky Derby horse, that takes you to May. “Oh, funny thing, Royal Ascot is coming up! And I said you and John Velazquez, who is a great friend of his, you’ll be competing for rides at Ascot.”