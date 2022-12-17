Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Advertise wins the Commonwealth Cup under Frankie Dettori
Advertise went close to giving Frankie Dettori his first July Cup

Frankie Dettori 12/1 to complete Group 1 set in July Cup

By Sporting Life
16:06 · SAT December 17, 2022

Frankie Dettori is 12/1 with Sky Bet to complete a remarkable achievement and win every UK Group 1 in his career by landing the 2023 Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Dettori announced on Saturday that he'll be retiring at the end of 2023 which means he'll have one last chance at securing the only Group 1 race in the UK that has so far eluded him.

The 52-year-old has been second in the race on Iffraaj (11/2) in 2006, Advertise (3/1) in 2019 and Sceptical (3/1) in 2020, but that is the closest he has come to July Cup glory in his hometown.

While Dettori has never won the July Cup, he has dominated other Group 1s with the Ascot Gold Cup his favourite top-level race - he's won the Royal Ascot highlight eight times.

Sky Bet Frankie Dettori specials

  • To ride a UK or Irish Classic winner in 2023 6/4
  • To ride a winner at the 2023 Breeders' Cup 6/4
  • To ride 50 or more winners in the 2023 PJA Flat Jockeys Championship 7/2
  • To be Top Jockey at Royal Ascot 2023 7/1
  • To ride the winner of the 2023 Epsom Derby 8/1
  • To ride two or more UK or Irish Classic Winners in 2023 8/1
  • To win the 2023 July Cup 12/1
  • To ride the winner of the 2023 Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe 14/1
  • To win the 2023 PJA Flat Jockeys Championship 100/1
  • Odds correct at 1600GMT 17/12/2022
  • Click here for latest odds and live prices on Frankie Dettori

Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "The Frankie Dettori goodbye tour looks sure to dominate the 2023 Flat season and he'll be doing all he can to secure a top ride in the July Cup.

"He's 12/1 to win the race for the first and only time which would complete a truly unique achievement."

Frankie

Related content

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING