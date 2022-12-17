Frankie Dettori is 12/1 with Sky Bet to complete a remarkable achievement and win every UK Group 1 in his career by landing the 2023 Darley July Cup at Newmarket.
Dettori announced on Saturday that he'll be retiring at the end of 2023 which means he'll have one last chance at securing the only Group 1 race in the UK that has so far eluded him.
The 52-year-old has been second in the race on Iffraaj (11/2) in 2006, Advertise (3/1) in 2019 and Sceptical (3/1) in 2020, but that is the closest he has come to July Cup glory in his hometown.
While Dettori has never won the July Cup, he has dominated other Group 1s with the Ascot Gold Cup his favourite top-level race - he's won the Royal Ascot highlight eight times.
Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "The Frankie Dettori goodbye tour looks sure to dominate the 2023 Flat season and he'll be doing all he can to secure a top ride in the July Cup.
"He's 12/1 to win the race for the first and only time which would complete a truly unique achievement."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.