Dettori announced on Saturday that he'll be retiring at the end of 2023 which means he'll have one last chance at securing the only Group 1 race in the UK that has so far eluded him.

The 52-year-old has been second in the race on Iffraaj (11/2) in 2006, Advertise (3/1) in 2019 and Sceptical (3/1) in 2020, but that is the closest he has come to July Cup glory in his hometown.

While Dettori has never won the July Cup, he has dominated other Group 1s with the Ascot Gold Cup his favourite top-level race - he's won the Royal Ascot highlight eight times.