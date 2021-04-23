Pedigree preview of bet365 Fillies' Novice Stakes Sandown 4.10 Friday | Frankel sister under the spotlight

Chiasma takes her name from a term in genetics which maybe reflects the hope that the Juddmonte filly might share some very special genes with her full-brother Frankel! But whatever ability she turns out to have, that relationship makes her a hugely valuable filly for her breeders further down the line as she’s one of only two female siblings of Frankel, at 147 the highest-rated horse in Timeform’s experience. Sadly, Frankel’s dam Kind died at the age of twenty just last month shortly after giving birth to her eighth foal, a colt by Kingman. Frankel was Kind’s second foal after the Sadler’s Wells colt Bullet Train who won the Derby Trial at Lingfield and later carried out pace-making duties for his younger sibling.

Kind’s third foal was the high-class Noble Mission (by Frankel’s sire Galileo) who followed in his brother’s footsteps by winning the Champion Stakes, while Kind was mated ‘in-house’ at Juddmonte for the next two years, producing Morpheus and Joyeuse, a colt and filly respectively by Oasis Dream. Joyeuse, a listed-winning sprinter and now a Juddmonte broodmare herself, has produced three winners from as many runners to date, including Derby entry Maximal (also by Galileo) who showed useful form when runner-up at Newbury last week.

Chiasma was one of only two foals Kind produced in the ten years between Joyeuse and her recent Kingman colt, the other being another full brother to Frankel, Proconsul, though he ran just twice without success in France for Andre Fabre. All of Kind’s other foals were trained for at least the beginning of their careers by Sir Henry Cecil, so Chiasma is the first of her offspring with John & Thady Gosden.