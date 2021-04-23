Pedigree preview of bet365 Fillies' Novice Stakes Sandown 4.10 Friday | Frankel sister under the spotlight

John Ingles looks at the pedigrees of the fillies in Sandown’s novice contest on Friday in which a sister to Frankel is set to make her debut.
Chiasma takes her name from a term in genetics which maybe reflects the hope that the Juddmonte filly might share some very special genes with her full-brother Frankel! But whatever ability she turns out to have, that relationship makes her a hugely valuable filly for her breeders further down the line as she’s one of only two female siblings of Frankel, at 147 the highest-rated horse in Timeform’s experience. Sadly, Frankel’s dam Kind died at the age of twenty just last month shortly after giving birth to her eighth foal, a colt by Kingman. Frankel was Kind’s second foal after the Sadler’s Wells colt Bullet Train who won the Derby Trial at Lingfield and later carried out pace-making duties for his younger sibling.
Kind’s third foal was the high-class Noble Mission (by Frankel’s sire Galileo) who followed in his brother’s footsteps by winning the Champion Stakes, while Kind was mated ‘in-house’ at Juddmonte for the next two years, producing Morpheus and Joyeuse, a colt and filly respectively by Oasis Dream. Joyeuse, a listed-winning sprinter and now a Juddmonte broodmare herself, has produced three winners from as many runners to date, including Derby entry Maximal (also by Galileo) who showed useful form when runner-up at Newbury last week.
Chiasma was one of only two foals Kind produced in the ten years between Joyeuse and her recent Kingman colt, the other being another full brother to Frankel, Proconsul, though he ran just twice without success in France for Andre Fabre. All of Kind’s other foals were trained for at least the beginning of their careers by Sir Henry Cecil, so Chiasma is the first of her offspring with John & Thady Gosden.
Although she stands out on pedigree, Chiasma isn’t the only well-related filly in the field. Cheveley Park Stud’s Breccia, trained by William Haggas and by the Prix du Jockey Club winner Intello, is out of the useful nine-/ten-furlong winner Rock Choir (Timeform rating 102), a sister to the Champion Stakes runner-up Chorist, both of whom were also trained by Haggas.
The colours of another well-known stud, Meon Valley, are carried by another newcomer, Loving Dash, trained by James Fanshawe. She’s by Lope de Vega though should stay further than this mile and a quarter as her dam won at up to a mile and a half and has already produced the very smart stayer Dashing Willoughby, winner of last year’s Henry II Stakes at Sandown.
The other newcomer in the line-up is the only one of these to hold an Oaks entry – Royal Harmony for Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum and Simon & Ed Crisford. She’s by Shamardal and the first foal of the Sheikh’s smart filly (rated 110) Lady of Dubai who herself finished third in the Oaks.
Haizoom was too green to show anything on her only start last year for Marcus Tregoning but the Shadwell-owned filly is bred to be suited this longer trip and further still in due course. She’s by Sea The Stars out of a sister to the Deutsches Derby winners Samum and Schiaparelli, and she’s bred on very similar lines to the family’s third German Derby winner Sea The Moon, himself by Sea The Stars.
Godolphin’s Nash Nasha, who fetched a million euros as a foal, has already shown a fair amount of ability as the winner of a novice at Lingfield last year for Charlie Appleby. She’s bred to leave that form behind, however, as she’s by Dubawi and out of the Irish 1000 Guineas winner Just The Judge who also won the E. P. Taylor Stakes in Canada over a mile and a quarter. Nash Nasha’s full-sister Swift Verdict won at a mile and a half in Ireland earlier this year, so she’s another who should appreciate this step up in trip.