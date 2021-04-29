Fran Berry 2000 Guineas betting preview for Newmarket as Thunder Moon heads Irish challenge

Newmarket, it's good to be back The declarations are in for Saturday’s 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and we should be in for a terrific race with strong English representation and a powerful Irish challenge, including a trio of runners from Ballydoyle. The first talking point is the absence of Dewhurst hero St Mark's Basilica from the 15-strong field, trainer O’Brien instead relying on Wembley, Battleground and Van Gogh in a race that poses plenty of questions and should provide a fair few answers for the season ahead. Most importantly, it’s great to have the 2000 Guineas back in its normal slot on the first weekend of May, with fast ground predicted for what should be a cracking renewal. To my mind, the two pieces of form that hold the key to the race are last season’s National Stakes at the Curragh and the Dewhurst run on bad ground at Newmarket in October. Thunder Moon was an impressive winner of the first of those races, and I thought he did his reputation no harm whatsoever when finishing third at Newmarket. Having travelled like the best horse through the race, he wasn't helped by Decisive Edge weakening in front of him and forcing him to switch to the outside and make his move earlier than ideal. That wouldn’t have suited a horse with such a potent turn of foot and it's worth remembering that he made his move on the worst part of the track, too, with a big track bias favouring those drawn high that day. The winner – St Mark’s Basilica – was drawn 12 while Devilwala finished fourth at 100/1 from stall 11. I really don’t think Thunder Moon had things at all go his way on that occasion, not least with the soft ground always likely to blunt his speed, but I was lucky enough to be watching from the stands the day he won at the Curragh and that was a spectacular performance. Having been checked in his run and forced to switch this way and that, the way he picked up and put the race to bed under hands-and-heels riding was highly impressive. It was a pleasure to witness his explosive turn of foot in the flesh and I think this colt could be something special. On quick ground and with the promise of plenty more to come after only three starts, the world could be his oyster and I just hope he shows his true colours on Saturday.

Thunder Moon quickens clear at the Curragh

I’ve been keen on Thunder Moon for a while now and having put him up at 8/1 a few weeks back, will be keeping my fingers crossed that he can get the job done in what is clearly a strong Classic. While that National Stakes victory was pleasing on the eye, there is real substance to the form, too, with old rival Wembley finishing second, Master Of The Seas fourth, Lucky Vega fifth and Mac Swiney eighth.

Wembley heads Ballydoyle challenge That all bodes well for Thunder Moon supporters, but Wembley is closely matched with him having reversed the form in the Dewhurst, and the market support for this one, coupled with confirmation that Ryan Moore takes the ride, means he warrants maximum respect. It usually pays to keep your eye on the Irish meetings, even those staged at the smaller tracks in the week, and it was at Roscommon where Wembley broke his duck at the fourth time of asking before maintaining his progression with big efforts in the aforementioned races at the Curragh and Newmarket. Like Thunder Moon, he did well to finish as close as he did to the winner at Newmarket having also found himself mounting his challenge away from the favoured stands’ side rail, but he at least had Thunder Moon to take him into the race for a good way, and I do think being able to use Joseph’s O’Brien’s horse as a lead helped him more than his old adversary. Whether Ryan has made the final call on who he rides, or Aidan has called the shots, remains one of the great mysteries, but this tough son of Galileo improved throughout last season and while, on paper at least, he wouldn’t appear to have the scope for progression that some of his rivals have, his pedigree and who he is trained by would suggest otherwise.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

With Ryan on him, Frankie Dettori comes in for the ride on Battleground and whether it comes on Saturday, or later in the season, I still think this is colt has a big future. A really taking winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer, he displayed a sharp turn of foot when following up in the Vintage Stakes – both of those wins coming at a time when Aidan’s two-year-olds weren’t quite firing on all cylinders. The fact he could do that, when the rest of the stable was struggling, suggests he is very smart and probably capable of better still. Having not been sighted since Goodwood, he then ran a monster race in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf on a sharp track and firm ground that might not have been to his liking in America. Even in defeat, he enhanced his reputation at Keeneland in performing so admirably and it is interesting to see Aidan call on Frankie for the ride, given he was seen to such good effect when successful for the stable in last year’s Dewhurst and that he is a master of the Rowley Mile.

Van Gogh one to note with Derby in mind I’m really interested to see how he goes, similarly Van Gogh who has been a notable market mover for the Derby in recent days and strikes me as the type who could use this race as a stepping-stone to Epson. By American Pharoah, this horse plied his trade in good company all throughout his two-year-old campaign before he beat a solid yardstick in Colour Sergeant at the Curragh and then ran really well to finish second to One Ruler in the Autumn Stakes over this course and distance. After that, he rounded off his season with a deeply impressive success in the mud at Saint Cloud, blowing apart that Group One and announcing himself a Classic contender for this summer. The interesting thing with this colt is that although you would expect a son of American Pharoah to improve for a faster surface, some of the progeny – including Van Gogh himself – are showing a liking for cut in the ground and how he fares over a mile on quick ground at Newmarket is the big question. A mile could be his bare minimum in time, but Seamus Heffernan has sprung many a surprise on apparent Ballydoyle second and third strings and you can't rule him out, particularly if he gets a strong pace to chase and can finish off strongly.

Van Gogh strikes for the Ballydoyle team

Whichever way you look at it, Aidan has a typically strong hand and the Irish challenge doesn’t end there with the aforementioned Lucky Vega and Poetic Flare also making the trip to Newmarket. Lucky Vega already has a nice piece of Newmarket form to his name having finished second in the Middle Park last autumn and the impression he made when winning the Phoenix Stakes earlier that year was striking. His National Stakes run told us nothing about his stamina, given he endured a horrible trip that day, but stamina is the big question with this horse. One thing he does do is relax, which will give him a chance of staying, and his high cruising speed should take him into the race, but then we are getting into unknown territory. You can’t blame connections for trying their luck, and it is still early enough in the year to revert to sprinting and aim him at something like the Commonwealth Cup if Saturday doesn’t go the way they hope.

Beware Bolger on Newmarket raids Poetic Flare has no such stamina concerns and he stuck to his guns really well when winning the 2000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown recently, beating a couple of fair yardsticks in the process. He didn’t fire in the Dewhurst, but that run came on the back of a lengthy layoff and the fact he turned out quickly and won a Group Three only seven days later suggests he might just have needed that comeback run. Prior to that, he had landed the opening two-year-old race of the season just before the shutdown, a race also won by his sire, Dawn Approach, who Jim Bolger trained to win the 2000 Guineas in 2013. Bolger doesn’t waste many bullets at Newmarket, particularly in the Dewhurst, and the fact he thought this colt good enough to take in that race says plenty. The other thing to remember is that Bolger had the option of running a Group One winner in Mac Swiney here, but is happy for Poetic Flare to fly the flag instead.

Poetic Flare wins under Kevin Manning

All things considered, I’d be tempted to put a line through his Dewhurst effort and judge Poetic Flare on what looked to be much more like the finished article at Leopardstown. Given Bolger’s record in this race, he rates a live player for anyone looking for an each-way bet at around 18/1. The Ballydoyle battalion are always to be feared in any Group One, this trio no different, with Battleground potentially the best of them. Still, I think it could be Joseph O'Brien who is celebrating on Saturday with Thunder Moon still my pick of the Irish. This race has a rich history with some exceptional winners lighting up the Rowley Mile in years gone by. Sea The Stars is one I have great affection for given I was part of the John Oxx team at the time and, over 20 years on, we might just be about to witness the confirmation of another superstar.