Fran Berry Dundalk preview and tips for Friday January 10

Donnacha O’Brien sends out his first runners as a trainer at Dundalk this evening and it's obviously fascinating to see him in his new guise only a couple of months on from being crowned champion jockey in Ireland.

He's training out of David Wachman's old stables at Goolds Cross and it's a beautiful yard, a fantastic facility. I used to ride out there plenty for David and the woodchip gallop will rival anywhere else in the world so there won't be any excuses on that score.

It's something that has been in the pipeline a little while but Donnacha's name is now on the licence and he kicks off with two decent chances - both formerly trained by Aidan.

Mythologic was running quite well throughout 2019 and drops into maiden company from nurseries. He should be iin the mix in a competitive looking maiden if running to his rating.

Flower Garland is probably the 21-year-old trainer's best chance of a winner having run really well on her handicap debut at Leopardstown when last seen. She's a daughter of Footstepsinthesand so is likely to be equally effective on this surface and, like her stablemate, has fared well with the draw.

Both Donnacha's horses are ridden by Gavin Ryan who has been a really promising apprentice with Jim Bolger for the past couple of seasons. It seems like he'll be riding most of the yard's horses and the trainer and jockey are a young and exciting pairing to follow.

It's a tricky card in general as usual but I have a couple of solid fancies, along with a few more speculative each-way bets.

In the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Maiden Ela Katrina looks the one to be on. She's been snapped up from Roger Varian's yard having made a pleasing comeback after a short break at Kempton in November. She was staying on over a mile and a half and dropping back in trip from a wide draw may not look ideal but she'll definitely stay and wouldn't have to improve much, if at all, to win this.

The main market rival Narynkol - another ex-Varian horse - looks a touch awkward under pressure and wouldn't be one I'd trust entirely.