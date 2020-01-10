Fran Berry Dundalk preview and tips for Friday January 10

Our man in Ireland Fran Berry looks ahead to tonight's Dundalk action and picks out the best bets on the card.
Donnacha O’Brien sends out his first runners as a trainer at Dundalk this evening and it's obviously fascinating to see him in his new guise only a couple of months on from being crowned champion jockey in Ireland.
He's training out of David Wachman's old stables at Goolds Cross and it's a beautiful yard, a fantastic facility. I used to ride out there plenty for David and the woodchip gallop will rival anywhere else in the world so there won't be any excuses on that score.
It's something that has been in the pipeline a little while but Donnacha's name is now on the licence and he kicks off with two decent chances - both formerly trained by Aidan.
Mythologic was running quite well throughout 2019 and drops into maiden company from nurseries. He should be iin the mix in a competitive looking maiden if running to his rating.
Flower Garland is probably the 21-year-old trainer's best chance of a winner having run really well on her handicap debut at Leopardstown when last seen. She's a daughter of Footstepsinthesand so is likely to be equally effective on this surface and, like her stablemate, has fared well with the draw.
Both Donnacha's horses are ridden by Gavin Ryan who has been a really promising apprentice with Jim Bolger for the past couple of seasons. It seems like he'll be riding most of the yard's horses and the trainer and jockey are a young and exciting pairing to follow.
It's a tricky card in general as usual but I have a couple of solid fancies, along with a few more speculative each-way bets.
In the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Maiden Ela Katrina looks the one to be on. She's been snapped up from Roger Varian's yard having made a pleasing comeback after a short break at Kempton in November. She was staying on over a mile and a half and dropping back in trip from a wide draw may not look ideal but she'll definitely stay and wouldn't have to improve much, if at all, to win this.
The main market rival Narynkol - another ex-Varian horse - looks a touch awkward under pressure and wouldn't be one I'd trust entirely.
The other one I'd be most keen on is No Needs Never in the Bet On The Best Night Out At Dundalk Stadium Race.
He was coming back from a long layoff when second at Naas back in April and the winner Imaging is a really smart horse.
Ado McGuiness' Bowerman has been aimed at this race for a while now and could be tough to beat but Joseph O'Brien's colt is preferred at the weights and should be winning if resuming close to his best.
In the Fundraise At Dundalk Stadium Handicap I like Joseph's King's Vow. He's got some smart form on turf and shaped quite well in a couple of starts here over the turn of the year. He was behind the reopposing Miss Snossyboots last time but I'd fancy him to overturn the form now tackling two miles.
Moll stands out from a price perspective in the Crown Plaza Race & Stay Maiden as she'd surely be a shorter price if trained by one of the more high-profile handlers.
The Cahill team had a winner the other week and this filly ran a huge race from a wide draw when last seen, battling on well at the finish. She looks a bit of value here.
Tynamite ran better than the finishing position suggests from a tough draw in horrible, rainy conditions the last day and looks capable of going well in division one of the Floodlit Friday Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap, while it's worth taking a chance on top weight Scream at a nice price in the second instalment which brings the card to a close.
She wasn't beaten too far by Yuften over the mole here when last sighted in November and dropping back in distance looks a positive if anything.