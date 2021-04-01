Ex-jockey turned TV pundit Fran Berry talks All Weather racing ahead of Finals Day at Lingfield

Fran Berry chats to Richard Mann about the current state of play with All Weather racing, the perils of riding at Lingfield and All Weather Championships Finals Day.

Richard Mann: Fran, you've become one of the leading voices on All Weather racing in Ireland and I know you've always been a huge supporter of Dundalk as a racetrack. From once being seen as a poor relation of the turf, where do you think All Weather racing in Ireland and the UK now sits within the sport? Fran Berry: It's really come of age in the last few years. Concentrating on Ireland to begin with, Dundalk been a game-changer for the industry over here with a fantastic track that is very fair and has been reinvigorated by the re-laying of the surface. Trainers like to run their horses at Dundalk now and it's the same at Newcastle over in England. It had been coming with some good back-end races on the All Weather, but it really changed when Enable won her maiden at Newcastle. People have become conscious of All Weather maidens now and it helps that Newcastle is a good, fair track. Southwell switching to Tapeta will be a boost for racing in the UK, too. That's another track that should be very fair and there are similarities with Southwell and Dundalk in how they ride.

Action from from Dundalk

RM: As you say, more and more leading trainers – John Gosden would be the most the obvious example – in the UK are targeting maidens and novice races at places like Newcastle and Kempton, but what are the benefits of running on an artificial surface first time out as opposed to turf? FB: Firstly, it gives trainers a bigger window of opportunity for immature horse that need time. With the knowledge that there are good tracks hosting maidens and novice races late in the year, you don't have to rush your horse for a run on unsuitable ground at the end of the turf season. I'd say that if you have a nice two-year-old that might be capable of running in a Classic trial in the spring, most trainers would say they would like to get a run into the horse as a juvenile without bottoming them out on bad ground. RM: You were leading jockey at Dundalk on a number of occasions, and runner-up in the Irish Jockey's Championship a few times, so should be in a good position to explain to readers the different challenges facing jockeys riding on the All Weather from what they encounter on turf tracks... FB: So much is about the start on the All Weather – whatever the distance. More and more it is becoming harder to guarantee races to be run at a good gallop on the All Weather which means breaking well and claiming a good early position is vital. It counts for so much, particularly at tracks like Lingfield and Kempton. In terms of mirroring what you get on turf, Newcastle and Dundalk are probably the closest you get due to their larger, more galloping nature.

Palace Pier winning at Newcastle

RM: Looking ahead to Finals Day at Lingfield on Good Friday, I'm interested to get your view on the concept of the All Weather Championships which comes to a crescendo on one big day at the end of the season. FB: It can only be a good thing as far as I'm concerned. The biggest thing is that the All Weather Championships encourages competition throughout the winter with the qualifying conditions for Finals Day stimulating the competitive racing that everyone wants between a better class of horse. Finals day itself is always really well showcased with excellent TV coverage and performances like the one Kachy produced in 2019 resonated with people and helped All Weather racing reach a new level. The racing has had an international flavour, too, with Ireland and France targeting races on Finals Day and enjoying plenty of success. Pat Smullen winning on Captain Joy for trainer Tracey Collins in 2016 is one I remember with particular fondness. The other point of significance is that it has encouraged owners to keep horses in the UK, instead of selling them on or targeting more races abroad.

Richard Kingscote looking around for dangers on Kachy

RM: And what about Lingfield the track? To the punter, it looks like it is one of the hardest tracks to ride, up there with Epsom and Goodwood. What are the specific challenges jockeys face at Lingfield? FB: Lingfield is a unique track, there's no doubt about that. If you started from scratch, you wouldn’t put an All Weather track there because of the undulations and the sharpness of the circuit. You can often be a hostage to fortune round there and if you're on the inside and find yourself behind a weakening horse, or get checked, you can easily lose races you should have won as horses on your outside kick away. That run from four and a half furlongs out to the home turn is really tricky and it can be so hard to make up ground if you find yourself behind the wrong horse at a crucial stage. Adam Kirby has been so good over the years at kicking on the outside while everyone else sorts themselves out on the inside and that tactic is still effective to this day. Most of the starts aren’t too bad, but the mile and a quarter one is hard because because you only have 75 yards to the bend and everyone wants to be handy. We've seen lots of good races won and lost in the first three strides at Lingfield and as I said earlier, the start can be crucial. RM: I'm sure plenty of regular Lingfield punters would argue that there is a definite advantage in the home straight to those horses mounting their challenge down the centre of the track, and not on the inside rail. Is that fair, or is this something that is overplayed? FB: The crucial thing about All Weather racing is that as a jockey, you must maintain momentum. It's so hard to recover from a check or a bump when the pace is quickening in front of you. I think this thing about needing to stay off the inside rail is overplayed when more often than not, the horses finishing their races well on the outside are doing so because they've been able to build up momentum in the clear before attacking that final bend and kicking for home. It has nothing to do with one part of the track riding better than another part of the track. I've walked the track many times and it's fair all over. The clerk of the course does a terrific job at Lingfield and as I've said already, momentum more than the surface is why the middle of track can sometimes look like the place to be.

The turn for home at Lingfield