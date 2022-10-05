Sporting Life
Vadeni won the Eclipse under Christophe Soumillon
Christophe Soumillon was banned for 60 days

Fran Berry on the Christophe Soumillon incident in this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast

By Sporting Life
15:32 · WED October 05, 2022

Fran Berry felt Christophe Soumillon was let off lightly with a two-month ban for elbowing Rossa Ryan out of the saddle at Saint-Cloud last week.

Reflecting on the incident that saw the Belgian receive a 60-day ban from the French stewards, Berry said on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast that the rider is well known in the weighing room for showing aggression in the saddle.

He also thought it was right he was allowed to ride on Arc weekend, but felt the penalty for his indiscretion could have been much harsher.

BERRY

Berry said: “We were all shocked at the time with what happened, the WhatsApp groups lit up pretty quickly – I don’t think Rossa Ryan had hit the ground when I got a text telling me to turn on Sky Sports Racing.

“It was shocking, totally alien really, although there was a similar incident in Ecuador a day earlier doing the rounds on social media.

“In the cold light of day when you analyse it, Christophe Soumillon didn’t make that manoeuvre to push Rossa Ryan to the ground intentionally, in my opinion, but it was aggressive. I’ve ridden against Christophe for a long time and he wouldn’t be the top of my Christmas card list as a person, he’s a very aggressive individual as a rider.

“When I went to Japan for a winter stint they showed us a video of what not to do in races and it was basically half an hour of footage of Christophe Soumillon riding in Japan.

“So he has been known to use body contact quite a bit, but he overegged the situation completely. Maybe there was a bit of temper involved, Rossa had got a position that Christophe felt he should’ve had and coming up to the bend he maybe spotted an opportunity to kick in and make a length but he’s totally overdone it.

“When you weigh it all up, I thought the two-month ban was lenient.”

To listen to the podcast in full, where you can hear more of Fran’s thoughts on the Soumillon incident, as well as David Johnson, Ben Linfoot and Billy Nash on the upcoming weekend’s action, just hit the play button via any of the platforms below.

Listen to the Racing Podcast
Listen to the Racing Podcast

