Castle Star will have the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot as his “prime objective”, trainer Fozzy Stack has confirmed.

The speed-laden son of Starspangledbanner won the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh last May and finished runner-up to Go Bears Go in the Group Two Railway Stakes thereafter. He was narrowly beaten by Perfect Power in the Middle Park Stakes on his final outing of the year – his first run outside Ireland – and currently holds an Irish 2,000 Guineas entry. However, the Tipperary handler sees the Craig Bernick and Antony Beck-owned Castle Star as a sprinter, who will be targeted at the six-furlong Group One sprint at the Royal meeting.

