A four-year-old girl who was born weighing just 650 grams and spent the first 13 months of her life in hospital has been named as the honorary 41st runner in this year's Randox Grand National.

The Jockey Club, which stages the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree on Saturday 9th April, nominated Betty Batt for the honour, which will see her name appear around the racecourse and in the racecard, alongside the 40 horses taking part in the £1 million race. The initiative will help raise awareness and funds for Alder Hey Hospital, which is treating Betty and supported her family for years. Alder Hey is also the official charity of the Randox Grand National Festival, with racing fans encouraged to make donations by visiting www.alderheycharity.org and this year also marking the 20th anniversary of Aintree’s partnership with the hospital. Betty, who was more than four months premature and just the size of a biro when she was delivered in June 2017, needed constant treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit at Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Parents Phil and Karen, of Warrington, were then left devastated when doctors discovered that Betty’s bowel had perforated in two places, leaving her so critically ill she had to be transfered to nearby Alder Hey Hospital by ambulance for emergency surgery.

It was to prove the first of a number of treatments as Betty regularly battled infections, requiring blood transfusions, blood cultures and lumbar punctures. Her liver was affected badly by her intravenous feeds, so even though she was still very small she had to return to Alder Hey for another bowel operation. Determined to reunite their family and bring Betty home to be with her brother and sister, Stanley and Martha, Betty’s parents were helped by the dedicated team of professionals at Alder Hey, who trained them to have the knowledge and skills to deal with her tracheostomy and other medical needs. It meant Betty could finally go to her real home for the first time after 13 months in hospital. Betty’s father, Phil Batt, said: “Betty is just amazing. She is the most delightful, placid and brave little girl. A nurse once said to us, ‘Betty brings out the best in people’. Betty’s journey will continue and the remarkable NHS that saved her countless times will continue on this road with her.

Betty Batt as a baby