Royal Ascot top jockey Oisin Murphy
Oisin landed a Goodwood four-timer

Four-star Oisin Murphy extends championship lead after Goodwood four-timer

By Sporting Life
19:12 · TUE September 07, 2021

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy was the toast of Goodwood with a near 105/1 four-timer on Tuesday.

Murphy is closing in on a third successive title after pulling further clear of his closest pursuer, William Buick – 126 winners to 109.

Piffle (13/2) opened Murphy’s account when following up her Windsor success with a neck verdict over Breezy Storm in the South Downs Water EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Outside World (100/30), trained by Mark Johnston, gave Murphy a double when making all the running in the Farmer Butcher Chef Fillies’ Nursery Handicap.

Johnston provided Murphy with his treble on Themaxwecan (7/4 favourite) in the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap.

Murphy brought up his four-timer with a facile triumph, by seven and a half lengths, on 2/11 favourite King Vega in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novice Stakes.

It was a red-letter day for Johnston as well, with Toussarok (9/2), ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, giving the Middleham handler a third winner at Goodwood and Bowman (11/4) scoring at Leicester in the hands of Ben Curtis for an across-the-card four-timer.

