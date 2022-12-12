Henry Daly may plot a path back to the Grand National via novice hurdles with Fortescue following his fourth placed finish in the Becher Chase earlier this month.

Under 3lb claimer Hugh Nugent, the eight-year-old stayed on nicely following an unpromising start to the three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap, run over the National fences. A close-up third to the high-class Royale Pagaille in the Grade Two Peter Marsh at Haydock in January, Fortescue subsequently landed the valuable Listed Swinley Chase at Ascot the following month. Winner of six of his 16 starts over fences and runner-up on a further three occasions, he had shown an aptitude for jumping the famous spruce-covered fences on his first try in the Grand National last season, before unseating Nugent four fences from home.