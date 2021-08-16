Alex Hales was thrilled to see stable star For Pleasure open his account over fences with a dominant front-running display at Plumpton.

The six-year-old won four times over hurdles last year – including a Grade Two triumph at Cheltenham – before going on to finish third in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival. The Excelebration gelding fell on his chasing debut and seasonal reappearance at Warwick, but put in a clear round to place third behind subsequent Grade One winner Edwardstone at the same track last month. With Kid Commando coming to grief at the fifth obstacle, the BetGoodwin Novices’ Chase was a straight shootout between 5/2 chance For Pleasure and even-money favourite Nassalam. It was a clear a long way from home that the market leader was struggling to keep up with For Pleasure, who passed the post with 37 lengths in hand under Harry Bannister.

