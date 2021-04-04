Free betting previews & race by race tips for the latest action

Fooraat ran well in Pattern company last season without making the first three but she can remedy that by winning the Unibet Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton on Monday.

Trainer Roger Varian thrust the daughter of Dubawi straight into Group Three company after she took her 100 per cent record to two when scorching home by seven lengths in a novice event at Chelmsford in June.

Her reputation preceded her and she was sent off the 5-4 favourite for the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom but it did not work and she finished fifth of six behind Summer Romance.

A better effort followed at Deauville where she was fourth to Irska at the same grade before ending her campaign in fifth place to Cloak Of Spirits in a Newmarket Listed contest.

She has little mileage on the clock, having just had the five starts and being by Dubawi there should be plenty of room for improvement.

Kestenna can stake her claim to be among John and Thady Gosden’s team for the Qipco 1000 Guineas by chalking up a hat-trick in the Unibet “You’re On” Fillies’ Conditions Stakes.

She is already down to 25-1 for the fillies’ Classic at Newmarket on May 2 after two easy wins at Wolverhampton and Kempton during the winter.

Kestenna would have to take care of this opposition to warrant thoughts of heading to Headquarters.

Starczewski can continue his winning run in the Unibet 15 To Go Queen’s Prize Handicap.

The David Simcock-trained stayer won over this two miles in February and followed that up with a game success at Wolverhampton.

He has only gone up 6lb for those wins which seems pretty lenient.

In his short stint as a trainer Phil Makin has shown he is going to have a long career in the game and Impressor could turn into a Saturday horse for him.

Useful for Marcus Tregoning at best, he was third in the Horris Hill at two but did not build on that promise last season.

He was bought for just 800 guineas and it is easy to see why Makin took a punt given his mark has already dropped to 90 from a high of 99.

The Market Cross Jewellers Handicap at Redcar could be the time to catch him.

Elakazaam can get back to winning ways in the Visit attheraces.com Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Karl Burke’s three-year-old took a huge step forward from his debut to win at the second time of asking at Dunstall Park.

Second on his reappearance back there last month, he will strip fitter for that run.

Aheadfullofdreams has been tricky to win with for the Skeltons but the application of cheekpieces may work the oracle in the An Evening With Paul Merson 9th September Novices’ Handicap Chase at Plumpton.

Espanito Bello can extended the decent record of novices in the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Owned and trained by Barry Connell, who has seen his colours carried to plenty of big-race success in the past, this would eclipse them all.

But the seven-year-old has very solid claims based on his last two efforts against Coko Beach.

First time at at Naas over just two miles and three furlongs he beat him by 18 lengths and then over three miles he looked like getting the better of him once more only to nearly fall at the last.

Coko Beach had won the Thyestes in between those runs, given the form a solid look, yet the selection is 3lb better off this time round.