Fonteyn produced the performance trainer Kevin Ryan always thought she was capable of when holding off Laurel in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

A Listed winner at York earlier in the season when getting the better of Grande Dame, she then went on to finish fourth to Nashwa when upped to 10 furlongs for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. Although beaten just over three lengths on that occasion, the daughter of Farhh dropped back to a mile for the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown for her next start where she could only finish fourth. Sent off 16/1 for Group One duty on the Rowley Mile, she made light of those odds to take control of the contest inside the final furlong.