Fonteyn produced the performance trainer Kevin Ryan always thought she was capable of when holding off Laurel in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.
A Listed winner at York earlier in the season when getting the better of Grande Dame, she then went on to finish fourth to Nashwa when upped to 10 furlongs for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.
Although beaten just over three lengths on that occasion, the daughter of Farhh dropped back to a mile for the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown for her next start where she could only finish fourth.
Sent off 16/1 for Group One duty on the Rowley Mile, she made light of those odds to take control of the contest inside the final furlong.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
It was Ryan’s first Group One success of the year and a first top-level UK victory for jockey Neil Callen since Astaire landed the Middle Park Stakes for the same trainer in 2013.
“You saw what she did. She’s a very good filly and we have always thought an awful lot of her,” said Ryan.
“We have always thought there was a race of that calibre in her so we’re delighted with her.
“It’s great for everyone, great for the yard, for all the staff, Neil (Callan) and especially for the owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.