Raasel wins the Coral Charge at Sandown
Flying Five Stakes: Raasel on target

By Sporting Life
14:19 · MON August 29, 2022

Mick Appleby’s Raasel is poised to head to Ireland for another tilt at Group One level after his Nunthorpe performance at York.

The five-year-old has been on a steep upward trajectory all season, starting out in handicaps and then winning the Listed Achilles Stakes and the Group Three Coral Charge earlier in the year.

Stepped up to Group Two level in the King George at Goodwood, the chestnut was only narrowly beaten when Khaadem got the better of him by just a neck in a gallant run that encouraged connections to go for the Group One Nunthorpe.

At York the gelding started at 12-1 under Tom Marquand and ran freely in the early stages of the race, leaving him unable to throw down a sufficient challenge in the final few furlongs.

Eventually eighth of 13 runners, Raasel is faring well following the effort and may now take on the Flying Five at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend – another Group One event.

“He’s come out of the race really well, he was a bit unlucky as he never got any cover early on,” Appleby said.

“He just ran too freely early but he’s come out of it great, so it’s more than likely we will go for the Flying Five at the Curragh next.

“He just needs to be covered up early on and he didn’t get that, but I definitely think he’s definitely better than that run.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

