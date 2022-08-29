Mick Appleby’s Raasel is poised to head to Ireland for another tilt at Group One level after his Nunthorpe performance at York.

The five-year-old has been on a steep upward trajectory all season, starting out in handicaps and then winning the Listed Achilles Stakes and the Group Three Coral Charge earlier in the year. Stepped up to Group Two level in the King George at Goodwood, the chestnut was only narrowly beaten when Khaadem got the better of him by just a neck in a gallant run that encouraged connections to go for the Group One Nunthorpe. At York the gelding started at 12-1 under Tom Marquand and ran freely in the early stages of the race, leaving him unable to throw down a sufficient challenge in the final few furlongs.