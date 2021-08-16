Flying Five Stakes preview: Winter Power heads over

Tim Easterby’s filly was a brilliant winner on the Knavesmire last month – and having reportedly taken those exertions in her stride, she will bid to double her Group One tally at the weekend before being prepared for the Prix de l’Abbaye on the first Sunday in October.

Alastair Donald, racing manager for owners King Power Racing, said: “The plan is to go. She’s well after York and we just thought she might be too fresh if we left her between now and the Abbaye without a run.

“Winning the Nunthorpe was very special for all concerned. She’d threatened to do that – she’s raw speed and that track suits her. Having said that, she has won at plenty of other places, including over a stiff five up the hill at Newmarket, so there’s no reason why the Curragh wouldn’t suit.”