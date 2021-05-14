York Ebor news: Bedford Flyer to have tilt at Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe

Bedford Flyer is set to fulfil his owner’s dream by contesting the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday, 20 August.

The three-year-old colt runs in the colours of RP Racing for Rachael and Paul Teasdale, who have long wanted a speedster to contest the £400,000 Group 1. Yorkshire trainer Les Eyre’s charge has also ready shown his liking for the Knavesmire’s fast five furlongs when running out a convincing winner of the Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap at the Dante Festival in May. The improving sprinter has other very smart form to his name, including when he was beaten by just a head last time out in a Class 2 handicap at Ascot on 23 July.

But now Bedford Flyer is being prepared to face Group-class stars for the first time – and his long odds of 66/1 with Festival partners, Sky Bet, reflect that significant step up in grade. Eyre, who sprang a 33/1 surprise when Far Ahead took the now Sky Bet Ebor in 1997, said: “The Nunthorpe is on the agenda. It might be being a bit ambitious – but he has never let us down yet. “The Nunthorpe has been the owner’s dream for many years. It was the owner’s idea and we’ve looked at it and tried to work towards it.” There is no doubt that 20 August will be a special day for connections. “You bet your life,” confirmed the handler from Ivy House Stables in Catwick, East Riding. Eyre has trained a few fast ones over the years, so Bedford Flyer is in sure hands.