Cheltenham reaction: Kim Bailey on plans for stable stars

Kim Bailey could give First Flow the chance to end his campaign on a winning note in the bet365 Celebration Chase at the bet365 Jump Finale at Sandown Park next month.

The Grade One prize on Saturday 24th April is one of two options, alongside the Punchestown Champion Chase, the Andoversford trainer is considering for the nine year old. Bailey is keen to return First Flow to a right-handed track after he tasted defeat for the first time this season when sixth in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Festival™ supporting WellChild on 17th March. Although Bailey was pleased with the performance he believes First Flow, who claimed Grade One honours in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on his previous start, will prefer going right handed, with two of his three wins this season achieved going that way round. Bailey said: “He will go, if the ground is suitable, for either the Celebration Chase or to Punchestown. He has improved so much this season and seems a bit more versatile with the ground. “If the Champion Chase was run at Ascot he would have won. David (Bass) struggled to steer him around Cheltenham and he really struggled to handle the bends there, but that was always going to be the worry we had. “At one point down the back straight it looked as though he was going to be pulled up, so how he has got back to finish where he did in sixth I don’t know, but it was a fantastic effort.”

Younevercall: Sandown plan

A trip to Sandown Park on the final day of the season is also on the agenda for Younevercall, who will attempt to claim a second success in the Grade Two bet365 Select Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs. After pulling up behind McFabulous in the re-arranged Grade Two Dorman Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Kempton Park in January, the 10 year old out-ran his 100-1 odds at The Festival on March 18th when finishing eighth in the Grade One Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. Bailey explained: “The plan is to go for the Sandown race he won two years ago. He ran a smashing race in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Half-way down the hill we started to get a bit excited. “He has lots of little niggles in the past and isn’t always the easiest to keep right but he is talented and it was a good run at Cheltenham.”

Vinndication wins at Ascot

Finishing two places ahead of Younevercall was stablemate Vinndication, who will remain over smaller obstacles with Bailey confirming that the Grade One Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle at the Randox Grand National Festival is the eight year old’s next target. The trainer laughed: “If you take all the Irish runners out of the race he was second to Paisley Park! The problem with him is he jumps most of his hurdles like fences and that has happened as most of his schooling has been over fences, which he will be going back over next season. “There is nothing to really run him in over fences and I think it would be too tight for him over fences at Aintree. The only other race is the bet365 Gold Cup but he won’t be going for that, so he will go for the three mile hurdle at Aintree.”

Happygolucky wins at Cheltenham

A trip to Aintree awaits Grade Three Ultima Chase runner up Happygolucky with Bailey weighing up whether to run the seven year old in the Grade Three Betway Handicap Chase or step him up to Grade One company for the first time in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase. He added: “He ran a very good race for a horse having only his fourth start over fences. He behaved impeccably and he jumped brilliantly. David (Bass) still said he can’t believe he got beat. The winner (Vintage Clouds) had obviously benefited from a wind op and the cheekpieces. “Happygolucky is a lovely horse. He is not very big but he gets out of bed, does his work and then goes back to it. He the ideal horse to train. “He will probably go to Aintree next for either the Grade Three handicap over the extended three miles or we could have a look at the Grade One novice over the same trip.”

Imperial Aura - brilliant at Ascot