The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained daughter of Starspangledbanner has always been held in high regard, winning her maiden in style and then sent off favourite for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Things did not quite go to plan there or in two subsequent runs – but she put it all together with a dominant display in the Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy at Ripon and only the late surge of Aidan O’Brien’s Tenebrism denied her Group One honours in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Ed Crisford said: “She bounced out of the Cheveley Park well, but there’s still no decision what we are going to do with her.

“I don’t know if she’s finished or if America could be an option, we’ll see what the owners what to do.

“Fast Attack (winner of the Oh So Sharp Stakes for the stable on Friday) would have more scope to get a trip next year, while Flotus is more about speed.

“You can’t really compare the two, but they are two very nice fillies.”

