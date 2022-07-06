The filly Flotus bounced right back to her best at Royal Ascot when third against the colts in the Group One Commonwealth Cup.

She drops in class and is back in against her own sex in the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes on Friday.

“Obviously she ran a really great race in the Commonwealth Cup against Perfect Power and Flaming Rib, who are heading to the July Cup,” said Ed Crisford.

“We were very pleased with her and she absolutely bounced out of Ascot. This obviously looked like the suitable option and she’s in great form heading into it.”