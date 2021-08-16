A faller on his seasonal reappearance at Navan, Gavin Cromwell’s stable star engaged in an intriguing clash with the Willie Mullins-trained Klassical Dream in Tuesday’s Grade One contest.

Klassical Dream lunged forward as soon as the tapes went up and stole several lengths at the start, after which he was pursued by Flooring Porter for the remainder of the race.

Cromwell’s charge was ultimately unable to reel in the leader, but emerged with plenty of credit after being beaten just two lengths and a rematch is likely to be on the cards at Cheltenham in March.

“I was delighted with the way he ran. He ran a good, solid race and it was a long way back to the third horse,” said Cromwell.

“The winner is obviously very good and I don’t know if we ever would have beaten him, but under different circumstances maybe we would have had a chance.

“It was a serious performance by both horses. We’ll go straight to Cheltenham now. That’s the route we took last year and it worked, so we won’t try to change it.”