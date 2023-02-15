The eight-year-old was a brilliant all-the-way winner of the three-mile showpiece in 2021 and was similarly impressive when successfully defending his crown last season.

He has been beaten in both the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan and Leopardstown’s Christmas Hurdle so far this season, but as that was also the case last term there was no serious cause for alarm.

However, Cromwell revealed in mid-January his stable star had suffered a setback that meant his hopes of making the Festival were no better than “50-50” and “hanging in the balance”.

A month on, though, and the County Meath handler issued a more positive update on Flooring Porter’s well-being, saying: “He’s done plenty of work and has taken it all good so far, so we’re pretty optimistic at this stage.