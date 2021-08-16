The six-year-old was something of a surprise winner when breaking through at Grade One level in this race 12 months ago, but went on to prove the victory was no fluke by following up in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

He looked the most likely winner of the Lismullen Hurdle on his seasonal reappearance at Navan last month before falling two flights from home.

And with King George-winning jockey Danny Mullins in the saddle, Cromwell is expecting another bold showing from his stable star on Tuesday.

“He’s in great nick. He came out none the worse from his fall in Navan and we’ve been very happy with him since,” said the County Meath-based trainer.

“He obviously won this race last year, so we know he likes Leopardstown.

“It’s a strong race, but please God he’ll run well again.”