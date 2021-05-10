Leading bumper horse Eileendover to run on Flat

The four-year-old, whose grand-dam is Sly’s 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa, began her career under the National Hunt code last November.

Campaigned in a bumpers through the winter, Eileendover was a runaway winner of her first two starts before going on to claim a Listed success in the Alan Swinbank Mares’ race at Market Rasen.

A run in Cheltenham’s Champion Bumper was vetoed in favour of a Grade Two mares’ event, in which she could finish only fourth after struggling to stay the two-mile one-furlong trip.

Sly was already settled on a switch to the Flat, but an engagement in Goodwood’s Listed Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes on April 30 was skipped because Eileendover was briefly out of sorts on the gallops.