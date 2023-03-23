Hugo Palmer feels his star sprinter Flaming Rib will line up with every chance of taking the spoils in an open-looking renewal of the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

The four-year-old recorded some smart form last season, including when finishing a fine second behind Perfect Power in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last summer, and he picked up Group 3 honours on his return in Qatar last month. Flaming Rib has been handed what looks a good draw in stall 12 for the six-furlong contest, which is notable considering that last year’s winner A Case Of You started in stall 16, and Palmer feels that his charge is thriving from the challenge of travelling. He said: “We’re really happy with Flaming Rib. This is only his second international trip, but he seems to thrive on the flights. He returned home to Manor House from Qatar and he was heavier than he was when he left 10 days earlier! He just really seems to do well and he’s come off the plane great out here as well. “He’s been very relaxed and trained nicely out here. He hasn’t done much and he’s just been cantering away but we’re really happy with him. “We’re really pleased with the draw (in stall 12). His Group 1 form from England last year puts him right there with a chance, his draw gives him a chance. It’s hard to read into the form he may or may not have shown in Qatar last time but all we could ask of him was to win and he did win, so we’re really excited about Saturday.”

Best of the rest from Britain... There’s a strong British contingent amongst the 15-strong field and another with a fine chance is the George Boughey-trained Al Dasim, who has won each of his last five starts, including three times here over the winter. This represents a step up in class for Al Dasim, but Boughey has been thrilled with his charge ahead of the weekend. He said: "He’s been good and he’s obviously adapted very well here throughout the winter. It was nice to get a good draw last night with the pace seemingly on the right side so he’s in great shape. “He’s a very straightforward horse to train. Ryan King who has ridden him all winter couldn’t be happier with him and it makes my job very easy when you’ve got a sound horse who likes the straight six at Meydan really. “He breezed on Monday and he did just a couple of furlongs down the straight on the dirt this morning. I’ve kept him in his normal routine and he’s fit and ready to go – he’ll do the same tomorrow and he’ll just canter away. He’ll have a walk on Saturday morning and then he’s off and away on race night.” No less than 19 British-trained horses are due to take their chance on World Cup Night – not counting the Godolphin runners and the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Algiers – and one trainer with a strong hand is Marco Botti, who runs both Ardakan and Giavellotto in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup. Botti has enjoyed success at the Winter Carnival in the past and he has been pleased with what he’s seen with Ardakan, who has placed twice over a mile and three quarters at Meydan the last twice. And he feels that the extra two furlongs on Saturday ought to suit his charge, who will have the assistance of top Australian jockey Damian Lane. He said: “He is in very good form, he’s had a couple of runs in Dubai so he’s race fit and he’s adapted quite well. Since his last run everything has gone smoothly and he looks well in his coat. We’ve got a good draw with him (in stall 11) and both of his runs here (over a mile and three quarters) showed that going a little further here shouldn’t be a problem for him. “He settles well in his races and we’ve got Damian Lane on board this time, who’s a very good and experienced jockey, so we couldn’t be happier with him.” Meanwhile, Giavellotto arrived in the Middle East on Saturday and Botti feels that the four-year-old has improved both physically and mentally since last year. He continued: “Giavellotto came over last Saturday and travelled well. Obviously he spent the winter in England and it was important that he didn’t have a prep race, simply because we had a race in mind that was a bit too close to his flight. We decided just to give him a racecourse gallop at Chelmsford instead, so he’s fit and well. “He hasn’t run for a while and this will be his first start since finishing second in a Listed race at Ascot in September. He definitely stays the trip and he’s bred to stay it. We are a little bit wide for our draw (now in stall 15 as Sober is a non-runner for Andre Fabre), so it’s all about how it’s going to pan out for him. “Taking the positive side, I think there is plenty of pace so that hopefully will make sure it’s a genuine run race and they don’t go too steady. I’m sure he’ll appreciate the ground and physically I would say he has probably improved since last year, he was quite an immature three-year-old and his best form was later in the season, so hopefully there’s more to come. Neil Callan knows the horse well, so fingers crossed both horses run good races.”