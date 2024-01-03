Five winning systems to check out in January including trainers to follow

Our form expert Ben Linfoot looks at five ways to profit in January looking at historical stats for the time of year.

Watch out for Sue Smith’s runners

It's Sue Smith's time of year...

Trainer SUE SMITH had a good December thanks to six winners at a strike-rate at 18% but traditionally she really hits her straps in January and history says it’s worth backing her runners blind at this time of year. In the last 10 years she has trained 63 winners in the month of January at 24.51% and if you had £1 on every runner at SP you would’ve returned a profit of +£163.57. Indeed, her only negative year in the last decade was during the cold snap of 2021 when 30 jumps meetings were abandoned and even last year, when she had just three January winners, she returned a level-stakes profit of +£22.50.

Atrafan thrives at this time of year Alan Brown’s ATRAFAN loves this time of year with a January record of six wins from nine runs, a win percentage of 66.67% and a level-stakes profit to SP of +£23.30. Indeed, last January he had form figures of 2-2-1-2-1 and his three defeats were by margins of a nose, a short head and a neck, so with nine pieces of evidence that he positively thrives in the first month of the year he’s not to be missed. Which is good, as he returned from 224 days off the track with a promising 66/1 seventh at Southwell last month, hinting he’ll be primed and ready for the 0-50 classifieds he loves so much. He’s got two entries coming up, including in the 6.40 at Newcastle on Thursday.

Sandy Thomson north of the border SANDY THOMSON had a winner with Benson at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day but it’s not too late to side with the Berwickshire handler in Scotland this month. Indeed, he excels at all of the Scottish tracks at this time of year returning figures of 13 from 43 at 30.23% (+£3.01) for Ayr, six from 21 at 28.57% (+£65.30) for Kelso and 11 from 45 at 24.44% (+£2.88) for Musselburgh. With Musselburgh racing again on Friday, and Ayr and Kelso hosting fixtures later in the month, Thomson’s Scottish runners all deserve a second look.

Gold Well progeny merit respect I watched back the Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore with fascination as the 10-year-old Jungle Boogie, having just his fifth start, got the better of former stablemate Classic Getaway with a gutsy performance. It got me thinking that it’s typical of GOLD WELL progeny to plough through the deep midwinter mud powerfully and, sure enough, when I ran a search on how they’ve fared at this time of year it came up positive. Gold Well progeny are now 46 wins from 294 runs in the month of January in the last five years (and a few days), a win strike-rate of 15.65% and a level stakes profit of +£49.18 to SP. I wouldn’t look out for National Hunt sire stats half as much as I do on the Flat, but there might be something in this one as there are plenty of hardy mud-lovers amongst his winners.

Mullins’ selected in the Thyestes Chase

Trainer Willie Mullins