Andrew Asquith highlights five three-year-olds who are potentially ahead of their mark and are worth following in handicaps this season.

CHIMED (Timeform rating: 90) Chimed has an excellent pedigree – by Frankel, out of Group 1 winner Timepiece – and he has some solid pieces of form to his name. He shaped with plenty of encouragement on debut when finding only a pair with previous experience too good over a mile at Kempton, a trip which was probably on the sharp side for him. It was no surprise to see him short in the betting on his return over a mile and a quarter at Windsor given he is bred to come into his own over middle distances this season, and he duly took a big step forward, but was unlucky to bump into an above-average newcomer who has since acquitted himself well in listed company.

Chimed’s latest run at Nottingham is harder to evaluate, as he started an odds-on favourite, but never looked like landing a blow. It is possible that the track didn’t suit him, as he did look ill at ease under pressure, and it is way to early to be writing him off given his bloodlines. Interestingly, he has been gelded since, and is just the type to progress through the handicap ranks for a trainer in Sir Michael Stoute that has an excellent record with such types. Chimed has been allotted a BHA mark of 88, which is fair enough based on his Windsor run, and he is likely to be seen in a different light in handicaps at more galloping tracks.

DAL MALLART (Timeform rating: 75p) Dal Mallart is from a good family – a half-sister to smart stayer Dal Harraild – and is progressing with each run. She wasn’t seen to best effect on handicap debut at Nottingham earlier this month, still looking green and not getting the clearest of runs. However, she clearly had learnt plenty for that experience as she opened her account in style at Bath on Tuesday, still not looking the finished article, but easily seeing off one who was tested in pattern company last season.

Dal Mallart was given plenty of room to open up this time, making good headway on the outside three furlongs out and taking up the lead inside the last two furlongs. She edged to her left once hitting the front, leaving the impression she had much more to offer if needed, and she will stay further than a mile and a quarter when asked. She faces a rise in the weights after that performance, but she won from a mark of just 64, so is starting life in handicaps from a low pitch, and she has the potential to rack up a sequence in the coming weeks.

DEAUVILLE LEGEND (Timeform rating: 97p) Deauville Legend was an expensive yearling at €200,000 and is a brother to a useful middle-distance performer. He showed promise in two starts at around a mile last year, notably when gambled on (after being gelded) at Chelmsford in November. He was given a positive ride but was just picked up by a speedier type inside the final 100 yards and had to settle for second. Deauville Legend improved as expected for a step up to a mile and a quarter when opening his account after five months off at Windsor recently, making good headway to lead entering the final furlong and staying on well to be comfortably on top at the finish.

The runner-up pulled seven lengths clear of the third, and has run creditably since, so the form looks solid enough, and Deauville Legend is the type that will go on improving for a while yet. He has been given a BHA mark of 89, which may well underestimate him, especially when having his stamina stretched further.

SURREY MIST (Timeform rating: 99p) Surrey Mist is quite speedily bred – he's out of a mare who won over five and six furlongs as a juvenile – but he’s shown he stays well and he left his debut form well behind when landing some nice bets over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in February. He improved further when following up under a penalty over 11 furlongs at Kempton the following month, doing so in the manner of one who is yet to reach the ceiling of his ability, displaying a good turn of foot. It's also worth noting that the form has worked out well. Surrey Mist proved he is just as effective on turf when runner-up on handicap debut in the historic London Gold Cup at Newbury last time, beaten only by one who is surely on his way to pattern company next.

The handicapper has given him a 5 lb rise, which takes him up to a BHA mark of 90, and he has the ability to make an impact in the top middle-distance handicaps this summer. He will have no problem staying a mile and a half when asked, so is a horse to remain positive about, with the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot likely to be on his agenda.

VALSAD (Timeform rating: 96p) Valsad is a sturdy colt who is improving all of the time. He offered encouragement when fifth on his return in a hot race at Newbury (the third has won a listed race since) and he did well to be beaten by only a neck at Salisbury next time in a four-runner race which wasn’t run to suit, arguably shaping best of all. That form is also proving strong as the winner followed up in good style from a mark of 83 at Bath on Tuesday. Valsad completed a simple task in another small-field event when scoring by 13 lengths at Lingfield last time, soon pulling clear of inferior rivals in the straight with the minimum of fuss and, while that race had no depth, the timefigure he recorded gives his performance substance.

