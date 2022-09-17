Ben Linfoot picks out five things of interest from Saturday's racing as he ponders Sakheer's prospects at three and celebrates familiar names dominating the Ayr Gold Cup.

1. Can Sakheer break the Zoffany hoodoo? Roger Varian’s Sakheer made light work of his six rivals in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on Saturday, travelling beautifully and sprinting clear in the style of a high-class colt. As short as 7/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket next May, he has announced himself as a Classic prospect and there is no doubt he looks an extremely talented horse. But then there’s the Zoffany thing – do his progeny really train on? His juveniles have gone well in the UK and Ireland over the years, with Sakheer’s Group 2 success taking his stallion’s figures with his two-year-olds at Group 1, 2 and 3 level to 13 wins from 67 runners at 19%. That’s a solid platform from which to work from but Zoffany has had just two Group 1 winners aged three and over in the UK and Ireland, two from 47 at 4.26%, the winners being Mother Earth in the 1000 Guineas and Prosperous Voyage in the Falmouth Stakes, both fillies. His three-year-old and over colts are 0 from 18 in Group 1 races, with Washington DC and Thunder Moon being particular high-profile disappointments after displaying plenty of potential as juveniles. Sakheer looks like he can only get better. If he does he will be breaking the mould.

Sakheer is away and clear in the Mill Reef

2. Egan bouncing back in style Sakheer headed a brilliant seven-timer for Varian but David Egan’s role in proceedings shouldn’t get lost in the noise of Roger accas. Things could have gone either way for Egan since his split from Prince Faisal in mid-July, but the loss of such a lucrative and high-profile job, headlined by his partnership with Mishriff, has only affected him in a positive manner. His long-standing relationship with Varian has helped him no end, the 23-year-old jockey winning 15 from 50 at 30% for the trainer since July, including the St Leger and now the Mill Reef. Egan’s overall stats for September are 10 from 41 after Saturday, an excellent win strike-rate for the month of 24%. And while Sakheer might have something to prove next year, it would be no surprise if he struck at the top-level at two in the coming weeks – likely meaning another Group 1 win for Egan as he ends the season in the best of grooves.

David Egan celebrates his Newbury four-timer

3. Old favourites come to the fore in Ayr Gold Cup The Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup was won by a horse having his 71st start, amongst which he won a Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood and lost out on a Wokingham by a nose. In second beaten a length was a dual-Stewards’ Cup winner, running his 24th race off a handicap mark of 109. He’s been in great nick in the second half of the campaign and deserves a first crack at group company now. In third was a horse having his 13th start of the year, running off a rating of 92 having won off 70 six starts ago. In fourth was a three-year-old having his 12th run of the season. And in fifth we had a horse running the 68th race of his life, just six days on from his 67th which was a career-best on ratings. Flat racing is often beaten with a stick marked ‘they-don’t-come-back-every-year-like-the-jumps-horses’ but more and more the evidence suggests otherwise and if you like your old favourites then following six-furlong sprint handicaps could be the genre for you. Summerghand-Commanche Falls-Juan Les Pins-Lucky Man-Mr Wagyu was a top-class top five in a great race and they’re probably not done for the season yet. They should be celebrated.

Summerghand swoops to win the Ayr Gold Cup

4. Free Wind form boosted again and again When she’s 7/2 favourite for the Group 1 Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes on QIPCO British Champions Day you can hardly call Free Wind a forgotten horse, but it would be easy to forget her seeing as she hasn’t been seen since July 2. That day she registered a remarkable win in the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks, defying significant interference to run out a ready two-and-a-quarter length winner and that form was in the spotlight again on Saturday. The fifth home, Stay Alert, produced a smart turn of foot to win the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup at Newbury and over in Ireland the Lancashire Oaks seventh, Kawida, was a neck away from landing a Group 3 herself with the front two clear. The Lancashire Oaks form had already been franked by the runner-up Sea La Rosa, twice a Group 2 winner subsequently, while the third and fourth, Eshaada and Believe In Love, finished second and third in the Park Hill Stakes behind Mimikyu – who was representing Free Wind’s connections George Strawbridge and John & Thady Gosden. Absence makes the heart grow fonder and I just wonder how good this Free Wind is? After five wins from just seven starts for her career we don’t know the answer yet, but, ahead of her first crack at a Group 1, her collateral form suggests she could be very good indeed.

