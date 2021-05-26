Five points of interest at Sandown | Ben Linfoot with hints, tips and form boosts to monitor

Ben Linfoot picks out five things to look out for on Sandown's high-class evening card on Thursday, from Al Aasy form to a fancy in the last.

1. Fox could edge battle of underachievers

Sir Michael Stoute has been churning out Brigadier Gerard winners since 1991 and he goes for a remarkable 12th success in the race with Sangarius on Thursday evening. The son of Kingman looks a likely short-price favourite, but he’s clearly not been a straightforward horse to train given he’s been seen just three times in the last two years with two bouts of wind surgery sandwiched between his runs. If the horse that won the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019 turns up he’ll probably take all the beating, but that isn’t a given, and a small-field tactical affair might not play to his strengths, either.

While Sangarius isn’t straightforward he has at least been spared the ignominy of the Timeform squiggle, a fate that has not escaped FOX TAL who earned the unwanted symbol during a disappointing four-year-old season where his high head carriage and temperament came under suspicion. That was fair enough, but he’s been gelded since then and that surgery along with the first-time hood inspired his best performance since his 2019 Champion Stakes fourth when he was second in handicap company at Chester on May 7. He suffered a wide trip on the Roodee and was keen early, but he traded at 1.14 in-running on Betfair when hitting the front a furlong from home and his attitude couldn’t be questioned on this occasion as the winner, Dark Pine, challenged so late he couldn’t react. It was encouraging and he should enjoy a much better run through the race in a five-runner Brigadier Gerard with Euchen Glen and Extra Elusive likely to take them along. Fox Tal hasn’t run at Sandown since his debut, but Sea The Stars’ progeny have a very good record at this track (17 wins from 89 at 19.1%) and in theory it should suit him just perfectly. At a best of 11/2, Andrew Balding’s charge could be the one to take advantage if Sangarius fails to bring his A-game to the party and at the prices he’s value to do so – despite his reputation as an equine scoundrel.

2. Al Aasy form on show in Henry II

The Coral Henry II Stakes looks trappy. None of the quintet have made the running on their last couple of runs and trying to decipher which one might take the bull by the horns early doors isn’t easy. Things could get messy and the market is dominated by two horses who bring their own vulnerabilities into this; Ocean Wind, who is likeable and consistent but has been beaten into second on his last three runs since graduating from handicap company, and Nayef Road, the best on official ratings, but on a retrieval mission after completely blowing out when last in the Yorkshire Cup last time out. It might be worth taking a watching brief and keeping an eye on the potential form boost for Al Aasy, as he sauntered to victory against Ranch Hand and Rainbow Dreamer at Newbury but the jury is still out when it comes to the overall merit of that win. This is a very different test for the beaten duo, with this race half a mile further in distance, but if either or both of Ranch Hand and Rainbow Dreamer can put up a bold showing in Group Three company it wouldn’t half give a boost of solidity to that Al Rayyan Stakes form from just under two weeks ago.

Al Aasy has Ranch Hand way behind him at Newbury

3. Smart choice against thriving Navello

George Boughey’s selected in the Listed National Stakes has to be rightly feared given the fledgling trainer’s record with his juveniles this year. The two-year-old stats in 2021 for the Newmarket handler now stand at 12 wins from 24 runners at 50% and three of those wins have come from Navello who looks to be progressing at a rapid rate. All of that is factored into his Sandown odds though and, while he is the form pick, this is without doubt his toughest test yet and the sprint course at this track can be tricky if you’re not prominent and in the clear early on. Navello has been towed into his last two wins nicely, but there are no obvious from-the-stalls trailblazers in here and he might not pick these up so easily for all that his last furlong is expected to be his best. Thirsk plunge horse Choux is a fascinating contender for David Evans but I wonder if Bryan Smart’s BOND CHAIRMAN might be the one to thwart the favourite. Smart wouldn’t be troubling Boughey in the numbers department when it comes to the juveniles but his two-year-old team look pretty tasty themselves as three winners and a second from just five individual representatives this season suggests. He hit the ground running with 28/1 winner Instinction at Redcar while the well-named Project Dante did the business at York, a horse that runs under the same Bond Thoroughbred Limited ownership as Thursday’s National Stakes runner. Bond Chairman looked a proper two-year-old when winning at Musselburgh, showing speed and professionalism on his debut to overhaul Mytilda, a filly who was sent off 7/4 favourite on the back of finishing a good second at Ripon on her second start. It was clearly expected, as Bond Chairman was well-backed into 15/8 for his first run, and he looks the type who can take this step up in class in his stride. He ran prominently at Musselburgh, too, and might well end up being well positioned in this under Graham Lee. One question mark would be ground conditions in the likelihood that it is on the softer side, but Kodiac’s progeny tend to be versatile on that score and Bond Chairman’s half-brother, Strong Steps, was a soft-ground winner, too, so there’s more than a bit of hope on paper that he’ll handle the going just fine. He’s a nice price at 8/1 and this northern raider shouldn’t be underestimated.

4. CD duo could both be smash hits

Just two course and distance winners feature on the Sandown card on Thursday night and both TINDRUM and HISTORY WRITER are worth considering as you finalise your punting plans. Indeed, both have fairly similar profiles, but the former is 14/1 for the 1m2f handicap at 5.40 and the latter is disputing favouritism at 4/1 for the mile handicap at 8.00 – so why the discrepancy? Well, History Writer put in an encouraging last-time out effort in the Victoria Cup at Ascot, where he stayed on well to be beaten just over three lengths in eighth in a big field, while Tindrum’s Newbury 12th wasn’t anywhere near as promising. However, if you’re happy to try and predict and upturn in form before it happens you might well be tempted by Tindrum’s odds. Heather Main’s horse improved on his third start last season to win a 10-furlong Sandown handicap off a mark of 73 - and such has been his poor form since that he’s tumbled back down to an identical rating. This is his third run of the campaign and he goes well with cut in the ground, while the drop back to a straight mile at Newbury hardly played to his strengths. With Ben Curtis booked for the job he could well put in his best effort since he was last at this track, for all that he comes with risks attached. As for History Writer, he hasn’t been missed in the market thanks to that Victoria Cup run, but a bold bid is expected now he’s back up to a mile at Sandown off just a 2lb higher mark than when he bolted up over the C&D in the June of 2019. He could well outclass them in the Coral Whitsun Handicap from top weight, but a better bet from the same stable could be in the race that concludes the card…

5. Play it Coul in the finale