Ed Chamberlin column: Glorious Goodwood reflections

As I head home from a wonderful week at the Qatar Goodwood Festival I want to share my five highlights of a tremendous meeting.

Favourite Qatar Goodwood Festival moments 1. Lady Bowthorpe Her victory in the Qatar Nassau Stakes had everything. First and foremost the brilliant mare herself who has now got the world at her feet. She could switch back to a mile for the big Group Ones, stay at ten furlongs for the major autumn prizes or even, as rumours suggested in recent days, step up to a mile-and-a-half. Then there’s Kieran Shoemark. His story has been well-documented after he opened up to my colleague Oli Bell in a very brave and emotional interview in 2019. It’s wonderful to see his career come full-circle. And what of trainer William Jarvis? He received the best reception of the week by a mile. Everyone applauded as he walked down the steps and that doesn’t happen for a trainer very often. He’d had to wait 27 years between Group Ones and to see everyone’s sheer delight at this victory was unusual – and wonderful.

Lady Bowthorpe wins the Qatar Nassau Stakes under Kieran Shoemark

It shows his standing and popularity in the training ranks and the class of the man was evident when he came over to the ITV podium on Thursday to thank everyone, presenters, cameramen, producers for the coverage of the Nassau. Again, that’s very unusual. But for me best of all was owner Emma Banks. She embodies everything I need to broaden the horizons of the sport and to see a top music agent getting such a kick from owning a racehorse was so uplifting. Her quote that coming to Goodwood was “better than headlining at Glastonbury” was manna from heaven. 2. Jeff Smith winning the Sussex Stakes It was a 27-year wait for William Jarvis and 37 years for Jeff Smith between his first and second Sussex Stakes victories. The brilliant Chief Singer won the 1984 renewal and on Wednesday Alcohol Free added her name to the honours board. What a filly she is. We said on the Sporting Life Podcast that immediately following the Falmouth Stakes that Smith was desperate to see her back around a bend at Goodwood and how right he was.

Alcohol Free wins the Sussex under Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy and the filly were brilliant but Jeff was the story. Here’s a man who never wants any accolades or attention for the work he does. But as well as making a big success of fitting the interiors of aeroplanes, he does so much for the sport of racing that very few know about. Whether that’s as an owner-breeder, for the Injured Jockeys’ Fund, Jockey Club, Salisbury Racecourse or the numerous other areas where he’s involved. He probably didn’t enjoy the attention on Wednesday – but my how he deserved it. 3. The three-year-olds What a good batch we have in 2021 and they’re winning big races left, right and centre. St Mark’s Basilica set the trend when taking the Coral-Eclipse and Adayar, Suesa and Alcohol Free have all picked up the baton since. With plenty more Group Ones to come at home and abroad through the summer and autumn it will be interesting to see if the trend continues.

Suesa blitzes her Goodwood rivals

4. The return of crowds This week Goodwood has been like Goodwood for the first time in two years. It’s Glorious again. Saturday was the first sell-out for a long time and smiles were back on faces. Managing director Adam Waterworth has done a wonderful job and in his own understated fashion the Duke of Richmond sets the tone. He wants everyone to have a great time and hospitality to be at the centre of all they do at the track. It’s done so cleverly too. Social media continues to complain we don’t concentrate enough on the horses or the racing on ITV but we’re an entertainment channel. We need to bring across the fun of the racecourse and the people involved. It’s never easier to do that than at Goodwood.

Packed stands are back at Goodwood

5. Cricket Match Representing the Lord March XI on Tuesday was genuinely one of the thrills of my life. As a child of the 80s to be batting in front of Goodwood House, facing Gladstone Small, and with David Gower and Mike Gatting umpiring was a moment I wanted to freeze in time I made a very scratchy 20 and need to thank for Mr Gower for showing great Hampshire loyalty by leaving his finger in the pocket when I was caught smack in front by a ball from Gladstone that was far too good for me.

At one point last night I was batting with David Gower & Mike Gatting umpiring & Gladstone Small bowling at me. Dreamy pic.twitter.com/G2BYIhdBY6 — Ed Chamberlin (@chamberlinsport) July 28, 2021