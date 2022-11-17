Traditionally a small field, the Grade One prize was nominated a long way out by trainer Henry de Bromhead as the preferred starting point for last season’s stunningly impressive Gold Cup winner.

With more rain forecast on Merseyside conditions are likely to be testing, but the eight-year-old does have winning form with plenty of cut in the ground and De Bromhead stated earlier in the week that he feels A Plus Tard is versatile when it comes to underfoot conditions.

One rival who will certainly be at home if the mud is flying is Bristol De Mai.

The popular grey is now 11, but is a three-time winner of the race. However, he was pulled up in the contest 12 months ago.

Dan Skelton’s Protektorat is the chief market rival to A Plus Tard.