Major racing gamble: Five David Jeffreys horses backed on Monday

Notnow Seamus was in trouble early in the In Loving Memory Of Christine Tewson Handicap Chase, being driven along with a circuit to run.

He soon became and detached and was pulled-up down the back straight.

The other horses still to run are...

2.03 Southwell - Perfect Predator

Second at Wincanton when with Alan King in October 2020 but form figures for current team 9909 and beaten 29 lengths, 37.5 lengths, 53.5 lengths and 41 lengths respectively.

3.40 Kelso - Getaman

Won two point-to-points but offered nothing in three starts for this stable in novice hurdles in the winter of 2019. He is by far the stronger of the pair in the market.

3.40 Kelso - The Gold Bug

Three starts over hurdles, all for current yard, and and form figures read 80PU, beaten 33 lengths, and 71.5 lengths at 20/1, 50/1 and 200/1. He began to drift again on Monday morning.

4.20 Plumpton - Blood Eagle

Yet to beat a rival in four starts over hurdles and given mark after finishing last of 15 at Wetherby on his fourth outing last time. Was a winner over a mile-and-a-half at Wolverhampton for Andrew Balding on the flat and had a peak rating of 78 in that sphere.