A fire broke out at the National Horseracing College on Tuesday
Fire causes damage at National Horseracing College

By Sporting Life
19:10 · TUE July 19, 2022

The National Horseracing College near Doncaster suffered “significant” damage to a barn after a fire on Tuesday.

A swift response from the fire brigade and those on site at the time ensured the area was quickly cleared. All humans and horses are safe.

A statement from the college’s social media account read: "A fire that resulted from power lines crossing the site has led to a significant incident at the NHC. Fortunately, all learners, staff and horses are safe, but there is significant damage to one of the barns."

Colonel Stephen Padgett, chief executive of the college, said: “The reaction of learners and staff in the face of this very challenging situation has been fantastic.

“The fire brigade responded despite difficult conditions to minimise the damage and to prevent the incident from being any worse than it already was.

“Appreciation of and gratitude for the efforts of all involved. (The) business will be affected but we are already making plans to sustain operations. Onwards and upwards for the college.”

