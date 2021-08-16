A four-time runner-up at Group One level, Stormy Antarctic has won Group races in Britain, France, Germany and Italy for Ed Walker as well as competing at the highest level in North America and Hong Kong.

The eight-year-old has raced exclusively on British shores this year – including a dominant victory in the Listed Festival Stakes at Goodwood in May – and finished second on his latest start in the Listed Ben Marshall Stakes at Newmarket on October 30.

This will be his third career start on the All-Weather following a luckless sixth in this race in 2017 and a second to Global Giant in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at the same track in March.

Walker said: “Stormy Antarctic has been in good nick this year for an old boy. He has a 3lb penalty to deal with, but I don’t think it looks the strongest running of this race.

“He has a nice draw in stall one and, if he can reproduce his Goodwood or Newmarket form, he should have a great chance.

“He hasn’t won on the All-Weather but has run very well in defeat, especially in this race a few years ago when he looked very unlucky.

“God willing, if he can win here, the plan would be to give him a little holiday and then start off next year in the final at Newcastle.”

Misty Grey steps up to a mile after a creditable fourth in the six-furlong Listed Betway Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield on November 13. Tom Dascombe’s runner scored twice over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last season.

Kenzai Warrior made a successful debut on the All-Weather for Roger Teal in a mile handicap at Kempton in September, his first success since landing the rearranged Group Three Horris Hill Stakes at Newmarket in 2019.

Pistoletto and Lady Rockstar, trained by John Ryan and William Haggas respectively, both come into the race on the back of wins. Pistoletto registered his third success from his last five starts in a class two handicap at Lingfield Park earlier this month, while Lady Rockstar bolted up by 12 lengths in a maiden at Wolverhampton on October 11.

Former Walker-trained runner Cap Francais has his second start for Ian Williams, while Orbaan turns out quickly for David O’Meara after finishing fifth in a conditions race at Lingfield Park last weekend. Ananya, Caspian Queen and Madame Tantzy complete the field.