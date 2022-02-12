Paul Nicholls is aiming to fight his way out of a slump in form by unleashing some of his stable stars at Newbury on Saturday.
The star attraction is four-time Grade One winner Clan Des Obeaux in the Betfair Denman Chase, where he takes on four rivals in the Grade Two contest at 2.25.
Venetia Williams’ impressive Peter Marsh Handicap Chase winner, Royale Pagaille, heads the opposition, while Kim Bailey’s Imperial Aura bids to get back on track after failing to complete on his last four starts.
Colin Tizzard’s Eldorado Allen steps up in trip to a distance approaching three miles for the first time, while Emma Lavelle runs former Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter for the first time in 489 days.
In the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at 3.00 Nicholls runs another big gun in Hitman, who has been runner-up on both of his starts this campaign.
Second to the aforementioned Eldorado Allen at Exeter in the Haldon Gold Cup, he filled the same position in the Grade One Tingle Creek at Sandown and gets 6lb from market rival Sceau Royal here.
Alan King’s horse was a convincing winner of this contest last year, and returns to chasing for the first time since last season following four starts over timber this campaign.
Funambule Sivola is interesting stepping out of handicap company, while Jonjo O’Neill’s Sky Pirate completes the field of four after Editeur Du Gite was ruled out.
Nicholls also runs unbeaten novice chaser Bravemansgame in the opening Betfair Cheltenham Roarcast Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase off a mark of 159.
The seven-year-old won the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton last time out over Christmas, form that was franked by runner-up Ahoy Senor at Wetherby last weekend.
He faces five rivals with Grumpy Charley and Pats Fancy the only other two rivals in the handicap proper.
Fern Hill (-4lb), Gallyhill (-7lb) and I K Brunel (-10lb) are all running from out of the weights.
In the Betfair Hurdle at 3.35 Nicholls runs the well-fancied Knappers Hill who was third to Jonbon at Ascot last time out.
He's not market leader, though, as Jonbon's stablemate and ownermate Broomfield Burg is disputing favouritism at around 9/2, along with Colin Tizzard's Jpr One.
Last year's one-two, Soaring Glory and Fifty Ball, are also prominent in the market.
Harry Fry has taken out Metier but runs Boothill, while Tolworth second Jetoile is an interesting runner for Ryan Potter with 14 set to go to post for the £155,000 contest.
Betfair Hurdle – sponsors' betting: 9/2 JPR One, 5/1 Broomfield Burg, 6/1 Knappers Hill, 13/2 Soaring Glory, 8/1 Boothill, 9/1 Tritonic, Fifty Ball, 10/1 Jetoile, I Like To Move It, 14/1 First Street, 20/1 Royaume Uni, 22/1 Glory And Fortune, 40/1 Howdyalikemenow, 50/1 Lord Baddesley
(1/5 odds 4 places)
Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "A big mover in recent days has been the horse who was second to Soaring Glory in the race last year, Fifty Ball. He races off the same mark as when runner-up and has been backed from 16/1 to 9/1.
"Having said that JPR One is strong at the head of the betting at 9/2, while Jetoile has been a little weak and is now out to 10/1."