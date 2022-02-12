Paul Nicholls is aiming to fight his way out of a slump in form by unleashing some of his stable stars at Newbury on Saturday.

Clan heads Denman five The star attraction is four-time Grade One winner Clan Des Obeaux in the Betfair Denman Chase, where he takes on four rivals in the Grade Two contest at 2.25. Venetia Williams’ impressive Peter Marsh Handicap Chase winner, Royale Pagaille, heads the opposition, while Kim Bailey’s Imperial Aura bids to get back on track after failing to complete on his last four starts. Colin Tizzard’s Eldorado Allen steps up in trip to a distance approaching three miles for the first time, while Emma Lavelle runs former Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter for the first time in 489 days. Click here for full racecard and free video form

Can Hitman floor his rivals? In the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at 3.00 Nicholls runs another big gun in Hitman, who has been runner-up on both of his starts this campaign. Second to the aforementioned Eldorado Allen at Exeter in the Haldon Gold Cup, he filled the same position in the Grade One Tingle Creek at Sandown and gets 6lb from market rival Sceau Royal here. Alan King’s horse was a convincing winner of this contest last year, and returns to chasing for the first time since last season following four starts over timber this campaign. Funambule Sivola is interesting stepping out of handicap company, while Jonjo O’Neill’s Sky Pirate completes the field of four after Editeur Du Gite was ruled out. Click here for full racecard and free video form

Hitman leads Eldorado Allen at Exeter before the tables were turned

Nicholls takes the Brave route Nicholls also runs unbeaten novice chaser Bravemansgame in the opening Betfair Cheltenham Roarcast Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase off a mark of 159. The seven-year-old won the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton last time out over Christmas, form that was franked by runner-up Ahoy Senor at Wetherby last weekend. He faces five rivals with Grumpy Charley and Pats Fancy the only other two rivals in the handicap proper. Fern Hill (-4lb), Gallyhill (-7lb) and I K Brunel (-10lb) are all running from out of the weights. Click here for full racecard and free video form

Will Nicholls' Brave call be rewarded?