Gordon Elliott’s Fil Dor made a winning switch to timber when landing the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park.

Ridden by Jordan Gainford, the grey had previously enjoyed a highly successful hurdling career as a four-year-old – finishing second in Grade One juvenile contests at Cheltenham and Punchestown. A graduation to fences has not been unsuccessful, with the five-year-old a winner on debut and then third in the Racing Post Novice Chase, but he was well beaten by El Fabiolo in the Irish Arkle when last seen. On his return to hurdles, Fil Dor was a 4/1 shot in a field of six and was in the company of stablemate Doctor Bravo and 4/7 favourite Sharjah turning for home. The former horse faded after the final flight, leaving Fil Dor to put his head down and hold off Sharjah for a half-length success.